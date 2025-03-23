Merrill Kelly Could See Streamlined Start to Begin Regular Season
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly enjoyed a solid spring in 2025. Now that the season is on the doorstep, there are some lingering roster moves that could determine quite a bit for Arizona's veteran righty.
Kelly missed a large chunk of 2024 due to a shoulder strain but still put up a solid 4.03 ERA in his limited 73.2 inning sample.
Zac Gallen was recently named the club's Opening Day starter, a move that wasn't necessarily unexpected, but certainly one that will have an impact. Recently acquired star pitcher Corbin Burnes who also could have filled that spot was originally expected to slide into the #2 role following the announcement, however this may not be the case.
According to Burnes himself after his last spring outing against the Brewers, a game which was originally anticipated to be his final start before the season opener on March 27, the right-hander still has a desire to pitch again.
This is a surprise, not only because it would see him missing the second game of the season, but the entire opening series against the Cubs. He would next be slated to face the Yankees on the road in New York.
While manager Torey Lovullo isn't yet ready to confirm any kind of rotation rearrangement, it is fair to look at the effects this could have on the rest of the Diamondbacks' rotation. "Hang with me for another 24 hours," the manager told media regarding the slotting in of the pitching rotation.
Kelly has worked as Arizona's number two for the last few seasons and has proven himself to be one of the most reliable arms in the league. His spring proved no different, where in 10.1 innings he pitched to a 4.35 ERA striking out 10 batters.
A rescheduling of Burnes' D-backs debut would move Kelly, the 36-year-old veteran, to game two against the Cubs. Regardless of the push forward, Kelly is prepared for the start of the season and has been looking forward to the end of spring.
"Obviously as much as we enjoy spring being around the guys again, and kind of getting that routine going, it's always nice to get into the season where games actually count and start on the marathon that is the season," Kelly told Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks ON SI. "Spring's fun, but I think everybody looks forward to Opening Day.
"I think we internally know what we can do. I think it's more for the fans and [the media] to really speculate on how good we can be. I think we know how good we can be, but obviously it's nice to be able to really start games that actually count," Kelly said.
During 2023, Kelly pitched to a dominant 3.29 ERA across 177.2 innings and helped lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series. A return to form from the right-hander would deservedly qualify him for the second game start, for which he may be lined up.
Regardless of how things line up when it comes to regular season play, the Diamondbacks have one of the best rotations in major league baseball. With Zac Gallen starting on Opening Day, and one of Kelly or Burnes filling in behind him, there is almost no wrong choice to make as long as each arm feels comfortable and makes it into the season healthy and ready to go.
Each pitcher on the roster is capable and ready to go. While there are some decisions left to be made, particularly as it pertains to the rostering of left-hander Jordan Montgomery, things will resolve by the end of the weekend, or at the very latest early next week according to Torey Lovullo.