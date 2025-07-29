Report: Astros Interested in Diamondbacks' Young Outfielder
No, it's not Corbin Carroll.
But according to a recent report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome, the Houston Astros have expressed interest in trading for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy.
The Diamondbacks continue to barrel towards an eventual fire sale, as they've lost six of their last seven, and have already made a pair of early trade deals, sending first baseman Josh Naylor to the Mariners and outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Royals.
While it's obvious that Arizona has taken advantage of a pair of expiring contracts, and may look to sell more such pending free agents, they also may be open to deals involving some of their young, controllable outfielders.
A report from Jon Heyman a few weeks prior suggested any of McCarthy, Grichuk, Alek Thomas or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. could be dealt.
Grichuk was the first to depart, but Rosenthal and Rome's article reports Houston is looking to bolster an injury-ridden offense, and McCarthy is one of their potential targets.
"The Astros, while dealing with lingering injuries to designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena and All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, also are in the market for a hitter," Rosenthal and Rome wrote.
"The names under consideration include Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy, sources said."
McCarthy, 27, has had his fair share of ups and downs with the D-backs. With a relative logjam in the outfield, he's seen limited playing time, and has been up and down from Triple-A Reno in 2025.
McCarthy has hit to a meager .158/.232/.277 slash this season, though he's only had 113 plate appearances. Still, it's a far cry from his breakout 2024 campaign, in which he hit .285/.349/.400 for a 110 wRC+ (10% above average).
McCarthy has elite speed and has played solid outfield defense in 2025, but lacks some of the power tools expected from a 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame. His contact ability has also taken a dive this season.
Perhaps McCarthy simply needs more consistent playing time, or perhaps a change of scenery would be good for him.
Regardless, he doesn't look like too much of an upgrade for the Astros on paper, though his controllability does provide some inherent value. McCarthy enters his first year of arbitration in 2026.
The D-backs have plenty of decisions to make as the July 31 Deadline rapidly approaches.
GM Mike Hazen has not committed to one approach over another, and still wants to be in the buyer's market if possible, but he also hasn't ruled out a full-on sale.
In a recent press conference, Hazen did confirm he's been receiving calls on some of Arizona's controllable players as well as the expiring contracts, but did not imply he was leaning toward moving any of them.
The biggest question, for the time being, is whether or not Eugenio Suárez, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen will be on this team to begin August.