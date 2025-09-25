Torey Lovullo Had Blunt Statement After Devastating Loss to Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks played a flat, ugly game on Thursday, getting blown out by their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0.
It was a game Arizona needed, as they will now be forced to win (or perhaps even sweep) their final three games in San Diego.
Manager Torey Lovullo spoke to reporters postgame. He had a blunt message about his team's effort and what lies ahead for the final three games.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Reacts to Ugly Loss
"This was not a great day for us," Lovullo said.
"We just never got anything going offensively. ... I always tell you guys, I feel like we can score runs against anybody. So for us to walk off the field and get beat 8-0 is nothing that we had forecasted or expected. Offensively, we've got to be better. That's it," he said.
Lovullo said that, after Wednesday night's heartbreaking failed comeback, the effects might have been felt and carried over into Thursday's game.
"I'm not going to lie, I didn't sleep at all last night. ... I can't imagine anybody around me slept good. But that's part of it. It's a business. You've got to find a way to get it done.
More: Torey Lovullo Explains Extra-Inning Decision After Failed Comeback
"I felt like, as I was walking through the clubhouse, the guys were in a good spot. We just gave up those early runs, and I think that was the difference. We just couldn't get some footing, and Yamamoto started making pitches," Lovullo said.
The Diamondbacks will now face a tough challenge — taking down the Padres in San Diego. Arizona must win at least two games to surpass the Cincinnati Reds, and if the Reds win even one of their last three games, the D-backs will need to sweep. Lovullo said a sweep will be the goal.
"I can sit here and tell you we've got to sweep them. We do. I think that's the mindset. We've got to win every game we can, and we've got three left.
"You talk about margins, there is none. We're right up against it as hard and as tight as you possibly can be.
"It's frustrating today, been frustrating before. We've been able to go out and somehow, some way play a good game the following day, and that's what my standard and expectation will be," he said.
The Diamondbacks will be in an uphill battle for their playoff lives. They can no longer control their own destiny, but remain mathematically alive, for now.
It will all come down to a massive series in San Diego.