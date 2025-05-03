Two Diamondbacks Sluggers Named to MLB's Team of the Month
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seen some strong performances to open 2025, sitting at a 17-15 record through May 2nd. A big factor in the club's early contention is the production from the top of the lineup.
MLB and their team of the month voters seem to agree, chosing a pair of sluggers from the D-backs' lineup for its March/April honors. Those players are former ROTY and MVP finalist Corbin Carroll, and breakout slugger Pavin Smith.
After a down sophomore season for Carroll, he seems to be back to his original form. A change in his batting stance and significantly increased exit velocities have only added to his bounce-back start.
Between March and April of 2025 the left-handed outfielder hit to a .289 average with a .980 OPS. His notoriety as a speedy base-stealer has made it more difficult to find opportunities to take advantage of opposing lineups on the basepaths, however Carroll still swiped five bases in the first month.
Most importantly he is slugging, and is doing so alongside some of the most highly-touted home run hitters in all of baseball. Through Carroll's first 30 games he belted nine home runs, among MLB's leaders in that category.
Pavin Smith on the other hand did not come into 2025 with the weight of an MVP-level campaign on his back. His role as a platoon DH and occasional first base substitution was earned through a strong second half of 2024 where he hit to a 145 OPS+ with nine home runs in 60 games.
Now, it seems like that was only the beginning. Stepping into DH role, now receiving consistent at-bats, Smith has blossomed, placing himself among the best hitters in all of baseball. In March and April he played in 28 games, facing off in 91 plate appearances. There he hit to a 1.103 OPS, mashing four home runs and hitting to a .342 average.
Always known for his incredible eye at the plate and ability to work the count, the left-handed slugger also posted a .473 OBP, walking 18 times compared to 26 strikeouts. In this month-long sample, he has already doubled his career WAR.
It is certainly fair to question the longevity of this level of production, but his position in the middle of the Diamondbacks' lineup has been crucial to their success at this point in the year.
There is a bright future ahead for both Carroll and Smith in the desert. As the D-backs hope to return to the playoffs in 2025, there is no doubt that each of them will play an instrumental part in getting them to the finish line.