How to Watch Diamondbacks Stars at 2025 All-Star Game
After a full 24 hours of hype and festivities, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is upon us. Arizona Diamondbacks fans will get a chance to see some of their franchise heroes take the field in front of the entire baseball world.
Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez will be featured in the Midsummer Classic. Here's how and when to catch them in action Tuesday night:
How to Watch Diamondbacks in 2025 All-Star Game
The 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia will begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. For those in Arizona, that will be 5:00 p.m.
The game will be broadcast by FOX, available for viewing on cable or streamed on FoxSports.com. Live coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. Arizona time.
Marte will be in the starting lineup, after winning the fan vote and recording the most votes out of any National League player.
He'll play second base and bat third in the order, and will likely get two at-bats before NL manager Dave Roberts will begin to dip into his reserve players.
Meanwhile, Carroll and Suárez won't be featured right away. Selected as reserves, they'll have to find their way into the game late.
Don't turn off the TV after Marte exits, as the two other Diamondbacks stars will come off the bench.
What Diamondbacks Had to Say About All-Star Game
Marte: "For someone to lose practically a month of action, to be able to be a starter, it's something incredible. ... Incredibly grateful, not everyone does that for a teammate. I've known Torey for nine years now, there's no way for me to repay them for that effort," he said in an interview.
"There's no words. There's nothing I can do to show my appreciation. I recall when I was in rehab over at Salt River Fields. ... I said 'you're going to see me in the All-Star Game. I'm here now but you're going to see me in the All-Star Game,'" the star second baseman continued.
Carroll: "It's a great recognition, and just really happy to be in this position compared to where the spot I was last year."
Suárez: "I feel happy, I feel proud of myself because I knew it and I'm working hard with conviction," Suarez said. "I told myself early this year that one of my goals is to be a part of the All-Star game. And today, now, the dream comes true."
"I remember walking to the pink carpet with my wife and my little one. Now I've got two girls, and back at the time, she was one year old. Now she's almost eight."