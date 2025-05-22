Blaze Alexander's Blast Leads to Walk-Off Aces Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliate clubs combined for a split 2-2 record on Wednesday night. Here's how each level fared:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 5, Albuquerque Isotopes 4
The Aces managed a walk-off victory over the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A club, coming back after an early 3-0 deficit to win 5-4. Right-hand starter Cristian Mena was roughed up for three runs in the third inning, but managed to settle down into a decent start. Mena spanned five innings, punching out six and allowing four base hits. He did not walk a batter.
Reno trailed 3-1 as late as the seventh, until catcher Aramis Garcia singled, and Blaze Alexander (who got the start in center field) blasted a home run deep to right-center field, tying the game at three.
Then, facing a 4-3 deficit in the ninth, the Aces put together a rally. Garcia reached on an error, Cristian Pache was hit by a pitch, and Andy Weber singled to load the bases. Shortstop Connor Kaiser then ripped a confusing two-run double for the walk-off win.
Kaiser, Alexander and Garcia each finished 2-for-4. Both Garcia and Alexander homered. All five of Reno's runs came off the bat of those three players.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Corpus Christi Hooks 6
The D-backs; Double-A squad jumped out to an early lead, but a rough night of pitching spelled disaster in extra innings. Amarillo used five pitchers — all but one gave up at least one run. The Sod Poodles battled, with seven of their hitters recording a base hit, but ultimately fell in the 10th inning.
No. 20 prospect Jack Hurley knocked a double and had two RBI, tying the game in the eighth inning. Ivan Melendez homered and walked, knocking in two runs of his own. Tommy Troy, LuJames Groover, Gavin Conticello, Caleb Roberts and Cristian Cerda each singled, but it wasn't enough to stave off the Hooks.
Starter Jose Cabrera struggled, allowing five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He only surrendered two earned runs, but the Amarillo bullpen allowed four runs of its own. No. 18 relief prospect Landon Sims gave up a two walks (one intentional) and a walk-off single in the 10th inning without recording an out.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Everett AquaSox 9
The Hops fell behind early and never recovered, as Everett pounced on starter Casey Anderson in the third inning with a three-run blast. Junior Franco clubbed a three-run blast in the seventh, but that would be the extent of Hillsboro's scoring.
Franco finished the game 2-for-4 with the homer and a single. No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt finished 1-for-3 with a walk, Kenny Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double, and No. 7 prospect Druw Jones was 1-for-4.
But it was an overall lackluster night for the Hops, offensively, and their pitching staff struggled throughout. Anderson, Jorge Minyety and Alexis Liebano combined for nine earned runs.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 9, Lake Elsinore Storm 7
It was another excellent game for outfielder and D-backs' No. 2 prospect Slade Caldwell for Visalia, as the 2024 first-rounder went 3-for-4 with a homer, a walk and two RBI. Lake Elsinore brought a run home in the first inning, but Caldwell responded with a solo shot in the home half.
The Storm worked a 3-1 lead in the second, but Visalia knotted things up once again immediately following. It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, with the Rawhide finally pulling ahead for good in the sixth. Ruben Santana walked, Yerald Nin doubled, and Adrian De Leon knocked in the tying run.
Then, Caldwell singled to give Visalia an 8-7 lead. A wild pitch brought home an insurance run in the seventh, and two scoreless innings by the Rawhide bullpen held onto a 9-7 win.
Outside of Caldwell's hot night, Nin went 2-for-4 with a double. De Leon was 2-for-3 with a walk, and Modeifi Marte was 1-for-3 with two walks. Santana did not record a base hit, but walked twice and scored three runs.