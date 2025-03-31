Inside The Diamondbacks

D-backs Prospect Cristian Mena Gets off to Good Start for Reno Aces

Mena mixed pitches effectively and the Aces scored late in a 9-4 victory over Las Vegas

Jack Sommers

Jul 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Cristian Mena (64) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces scored a come from behind victory on Sunday afternoon. Down 5-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators, (Athletics) they scored three runs in the seventh inning and four more in the eighth, securing a 9-4 victory.

Critian Mena started for Reno and threw 4.2 scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked two, and struck out four. Mena got out of a two on, nobody out jam in the first inning, with a couple of ground balls, including a 5-4-3 double play.

Mena relied heavily on his curveball, throwing 29 of them among his 74 pitches. He induced six WHIFFS on 13 swings with the pitch, while just two curves were put in play. The Sinker averaged 93.4 MPH, topping out at 95. Mena also used his changeup and sweeper liberally.

Mena, who just turned 22 years old this past December, came in at number 12 overall on our 2024 prospect rankings. It's essential that he continue his progress towards being legitimate rotation depth for the D-backs.

On offense, Tim Tawa was once again the star of the show. He went 2-5, including a three-run, opposite field homer in the eighth inning to blw the game open. Tawa also homered in Saturday's game.

Jordan Lawlar got his first hit of the year, a groundball single through the hole into right field. He also drew two walks, scored two runs, and struck out twice. Overall he went 1-for-10 with three walks and four strikeouts in the series

Infielders Grae Kessinger and Ildemaro Vargas each had two hits. Kessinger had an RBI double in the fourth inning. Kessinger is on the D-backs 40-man roster and could be considered for a call up to the majors if there are injuries on the infield.

Juan Morillo and J.P. Feyereisen threw scoreless eighth and ninth innings respectively to secure the victory. Morillo impressed in spring training with his high velocity fastball and strike throwing. He topped out at 100.1 and averaged 99.2 with 14 heaters in this game.

JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

