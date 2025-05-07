D-backs' Affiliates Swept as Druw Jones Showcases Defense
It was a rough round of games for the Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates on Tuesday, as they combined for an 0-3 record. Here's how each level fared:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 0, Las Vegas Aviators 15
The Diamondbacks' Triple-A squad was pummeled by the Athletics' affiliate, going down in a monstrous 15-0 loss. Though Reno's right-handed starter Casey Kelly set down the first two innings in order, he was bitten by a lopsided fourth inning, where he surrendered a walk, two singles, two doubles and a hit-by pitch, leading to four Aviators runs.
A wild pitch from Kelly put a fifth run on his line, as he exited after five innings of work. Reno's bullpen fared no better, as Jeff Brigham gave up three runs, Jake Rice gave up two, and lefty Kyle Nelson (making his first Triple-A appearance of the season) gave up five knocks, two walks and four earned runs.
The Aces didn't have much offensively, though Jordan Lawlar did record a double. Blaze Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double off former D-backs reliever Dylan Floro, while his brother C.J. Alexander homered for Las Vegas. Jorge Barrosa walked and singled.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles vs Tulsa Drillers (Postponed)
The Diamondbacks' Double-A club was scheduled to take on the Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers. Due to inclement weather, the game did not take place, and will be made up as the first half of a doubleheader on May 8, per the Sod Poodles.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 7, Eugene Emeralds 9
Nine of the 16 total runs scored in this game came in the first inning, as both starters were knocked around early. A costly error from Jansel Luis led to an eventual grand slam off starter Daniel Nunez. Nunez completed just four innings, surrendering five runs on five hits, two walks and the error.
The Hops responded quickly with three of their own. No. 7 prospect Druw Jones walked, and No. 5 prospect Demetrio Crisantes knocked him in with his eighth double of the season. A walk, wild pitch and single followed.
Though Hillsboro would tack on a run in the sixth and seventh, it wasn't enough to keep pace, as the Emeralds scored four runs off Eli Saul and Alexis Liebano.
Crisantes, Luis and No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt all finished 1-for-4. Infielder Ben McLaughlin went 3-for-3 with a walk, double and homer. But the highlight of the game was an impressive leaping snag in center field by Jones, robbing a homer.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 0, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 3
The D-backs' low-A affiliate was shut out by Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate Rancho Cucamonga, despite a very solid day for Visalia's pitching staff. Right-hander Denny Larrondo tossed five strong innings, allowing two runs on just two base hits and two walks.
Larrondo punched out an impressive eight batters, but was ultimately given the loss. Deyer Zapata went three scoreless innings in relief with a trio of punchouts to finish the contest.
It was a tough day for the Rawhide hitters, mustering just four base hits and no runs. The club was 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and their only extra-base hit came in the form of a double off the bat of Abdias De La Cruz.