Diamondbacks Announce Deals with 21 Players

The International Amateur Free Agent Market opened on January 15 and the D-backs signed 21 players thus far

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen introduces new starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during a news conference at Chase Field on Dec. 12, 2023.
Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen introduces new starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during a news conference at Chase Field on Dec. 12, 2023. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The International Amateur Free Agent Market opened for business January 15 with hundreds of players expected to sign deals for bonuses ranging from 10,000 to multi-millions. The Arizona Diamondbacks had $6,908,600 in their bonus pool to spend and they signed 21 players.

The International Amateur Free Agent Market is for players from ages 16-25 that are not from the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico that have to sign a minor league contract with a bonus that must be fit within each team's allotted bonus pool.

This is very similar to the regular MLB Draft in which teams have a certain amount of money to give to all their draft picks as bonuses in order to get them to sign.

The market is open from January 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026 though the vast majority of players will be signed within a week of the market opening. In fact, the majority of those players will have agreed to deals months or years before the market opening making their signing a formality.

Roki Sasaki is a part of the group of players vying for a team to sign them due to him being just 23 years old and foreign born. This is why he did not receive a contract similar to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

There is still the chance for the Diamondbacks to sign more players than the 21 players listed below if they still have bonus pool room or if they acquire bonus pool money in trades over the next year.

The 21 Players Signed

Malvin Baez: RHP, 6'3, 205, Age: 17, Dominican Republic

Juan Brima: SS, S/R, 6'0, 180, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here

Alam Bruno: SS, L/R, 6'4, 180, Age: 16, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here

Johan Calcano, RHP, 6'5, 190, Age: 17, Dominican Republic

Elian De La Cruz, OF, R/R, 6'1, 195, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here

Mayki De La Rosa, CF, R/R, 6'1, 175, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here

Feliz Genao, 3B, L/R, 6'3, 200, Age: 16, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here

Santiago Gil, C, R/R, 5'10, 160, Age: 16, Venezuela

Rodrigo Gonzalez, SS, R/R, 6'1, 170, Age; 16, Venezuela

Yaury Jimenez, RHP, 6'3, 175, Age: 18, Dominican Republic

Albert Medina, OF, L/L, 6'0, 180, Age: 17, Venezuela

Ismael Mejia, C, R/R. 6'1. 180, Age: 16, Venezuela

Jeshua Mendez, C, R/R, 6'0, 175, Age: 17, Dominican Republic

Daonil Montero, SS, R/R, 6'0, 165, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here

Jose Pitre, CF, L/L, 6'1, 185, Age: 17, Venezuela

Eybert Sanchez, SS, L/R, 6'0, 160, Age: 17, Venezuela

Victor Santana, 3B, R/R, 6'2, 180, Age: 16, Dominican Republic

Angel Suarez, SS, R/R, 5'9, 155, Age: 16, Venezuela

Ronny Suarez, CF, R/R, 6'1, 180, Age: 17, Venezuela, to read more about him, click here

Miguel Valdez, LHP, 5'11, 165, Age: 18, Dominican Republic

Keivan Vasquez, LHP, 6'3, 165, Age: 17, Dominican Republic

All these players will start their careers at the Dominican Republic Baseball Academy that the D-backs just built. It is the finest and newest academy in the country and in MLB.

