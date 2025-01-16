Diamondbacks Announce Deals with 21 Players
The International Amateur Free Agent Market opened for business January 15 with hundreds of players expected to sign deals for bonuses ranging from 10,000 to multi-millions. The Arizona Diamondbacks had $6,908,600 in their bonus pool to spend and they signed 21 players.
The International Amateur Free Agent Market is for players from ages 16-25 that are not from the United States, Canada, or Puerto Rico that have to sign a minor league contract with a bonus that must be fit within each team's allotted bonus pool.
This is very similar to the regular MLB Draft in which teams have a certain amount of money to give to all their draft picks as bonuses in order to get them to sign.
The market is open from January 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026 though the vast majority of players will be signed within a week of the market opening. In fact, the majority of those players will have agreed to deals months or years before the market opening making their signing a formality.
Roki Sasaki is a part of the group of players vying for a team to sign them due to him being just 23 years old and foreign born. This is why he did not receive a contract similar to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
There is still the chance for the Diamondbacks to sign more players than the 21 players listed below if they still have bonus pool room or if they acquire bonus pool money in trades over the next year.
The 21 Players Signed
Malvin Baez: RHP, 6'3, 205, Age: 17, Dominican Republic
Juan Brima: SS, S/R, 6'0, 180, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here
Alam Bruno: SS, L/R, 6'4, 180, Age: 16, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here
Johan Calcano, RHP, 6'5, 190, Age: 17, Dominican Republic
Elian De La Cruz, OF, R/R, 6'1, 195, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here
Mayki De La Rosa, CF, R/R, 6'1, 175, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here
Feliz Genao, 3B, L/R, 6'3, 200, Age: 16, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here
Santiago Gil, C, R/R, 5'10, 160, Age: 16, Venezuela
Rodrigo Gonzalez, SS, R/R, 6'1, 170, Age; 16, Venezuela
Yaury Jimenez, RHP, 6'3, 175, Age: 18, Dominican Republic
Albert Medina, OF, L/L, 6'0, 180, Age: 17, Venezuela
Ismael Mejia, C, R/R. 6'1. 180, Age: 16, Venezuela
Jeshua Mendez, C, R/R, 6'0, 175, Age: 17, Dominican Republic
Daonil Montero, SS, R/R, 6'0, 165, Age: 17, Dominican Republic, to read more about him, click here
Jose Pitre, CF, L/L, 6'1, 185, Age: 17, Venezuela
Eybert Sanchez, SS, L/R, 6'0, 160, Age: 17, Venezuela
Victor Santana, 3B, R/R, 6'2, 180, Age: 16, Dominican Republic
Angel Suarez, SS, R/R, 5'9, 155, Age: 16, Venezuela
Ronny Suarez, CF, R/R, 6'1, 180, Age: 17, Venezuela, to read more about him, click here
Miguel Valdez, LHP, 5'11, 165, Age: 18, Dominican Republic
Keivan Vasquez, LHP, 6'3, 165, Age: 17, Dominican Republic
All these players will start their careers at the Dominican Republic Baseball Academy that the D-backs just built. It is the finest and newest academy in the country and in MLB.