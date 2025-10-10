Diamondbacks Batterymates Impress in the Arizona Fall League
The smattering of fans that made it out to Salt River Fields for an Arizona Fall League game on a drizzly Thursday were treated to a preview of the potential of one David Hagaman.
While the Salt River Rafters lost the game 10-9, that didn't dampen the enthusiasm for the Diamondbacks' players, several of whom had outstanding games.
Arizona Diamondbacks' David Hagaman Has Impressive Outing
The 22-year-old right-hander was part of the trade deadline return for Merrill Kelly. He, along with Mitch Bratt and Kohl Drake, provide a trio of starters that gave an infusion of starting pitching talent into the Diamondbacks pipeline.
Hagaman put on a show in his three innings of work, firing four-seam fastballs between 93-96 MPH. He mixed in his full arsenal however, as only 17 of his 43 pitches were fastballs.
That included 10 curveballs and seven cutters that in total generated seven of his 11 whiffs on 24 swings. There were also sinkers, sliders, and a changeup, according to Baseball Savant.
Hagaman's pitching line ended up at three scoreless innings, with just one hit, zero walks, and five strikeouts. He showed excellent pace and command, as 30 of 43 pitches went for strikes.
The swings from most of the hitters were uncomfortable, and he struck out the last four batters he faced, three of them swinging.
Due to the short outing, Hagaman was not available by the time the game ended, but we got a chance to talk to his catcher, Kenny Castillo. Castillo has worked with him three or four times already since the trade.
"I feel so good when he's pitching. We have good communication, and we get a good feeling when he comes to the mound. His stuff is really impressive, so I love that guy. That guy throws really good, so strong. He's focused all the time when he comes to the mound," said Castillo
Castillo called all the pitches for Hagaman.
"I've got a good connection [with Hagaman] I call him when I'm catching, so he's trusting me all the time. I call his pitches, he follows me, and we work really good."
Yordin Chalas also threw an impressive 12-pitch 1-2-3 inning. The D-backs' prospect topped out at 97 MPH with his sinker. He also mixed in a changeup and slider. Eight of his pitches went for strikes and he struck out one.
Diamondbacks Prospects at the Plate
Castillo came to the Arizona Fall League with the reputation of having a light bat. That was anything but the case on Thursday however, as he hit a home run and two singles, and drove in three runs. All three of the hits had over 100 MPH exit velocity.
Jansel Luis had four base hits, scored two runs and drove in two. He also committed his second error in as many days, but followed up with an outstanding defensive play on a stolen base attempt.
Jansel Luis had four base hits, scored two runs and drove in two. He also committed his second error in as many days, but followed up with an outstanding defensive play on a stolen base attempt.