Has this Diamondbacks Former First Round Pick Finally Figured it Out?
The Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affiliates split four games on Saturday, and one former first round draft pick has been turning on the power of late.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 6, Vancouver Canadians 10
Druw Jones was taken with the Diamondbacks first pick, second overall in the 2022 draft. The son of former MLB Major Leaguer Andruw Jones, the lanky outfielder has shown his glove and defensive prowess is major league ready from almost the first moment he arrived.
The bat has been another matter however, as he's failed to produce at a level that is commensurate with his draft status. Most notably, the power has not been there. That may be changing.
So far in July Jones is batting .304 with three homers and four doubles among his 14 hits this month. He's also struck out just seven times. One can see a more balanced swing and lower half in the clip below, as he belted his third homer of the year in a loss for the Hops.
Whether or not this is a true emergence for the former top draft pick, or just a brief hot streak remains to be seen. Jones is still in his age 21 season, turning 22 on November 28.
He is a poignant reminder on MLB Draft Day that one needs to be patient with young players out of high school, and prospects in general.
Triple-A Reno Ace Aces 5, Tacoma Rainers 12
Bryce Jarvis got roughed up for nine runs on 11 hits in 4.2 innings. Seven of the hits were doubles, including four in the first inning. Jarvis did not have his good fastball, as it was down from 94 to 93, and his induced vertical break, or IVB was down all the way from 15 to 12 inches.
Jarvis is an important pitcher to monitor as he's been up in the majors before this season and last and could very well be a pitcher the D-backs count on to fill some innings if they trade Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly at the deadline.
On offense Seth Brown continues to rake since coming to Reno. He hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first and also had a base hit. The 33-year old is 11-for-30 with four homers since signing a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Fricso Rough Riders 3
It was an exciting minor league career moment for the light hitting Jean Walters when he launched a two-run, walk off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Sod Poodles a victory. It was his first homer of the year.
Manuel Pena hit a three-run blast in the bottom of the bottom of the third, his eighth of the year. The Sod Poodles had 10 hits in the game, but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Ivan Melendez had two hits, raising his slash line to .267/.352/.520, .872 OPS. That works out to a 126 wRC+, or 26% better than league average. Most importantly, his strikeout rate is down to 24.5% after being well above 30% the last couple of years. Old for his level at 25 years old, Melendez may be a late bloomer, and should get a crack at AAA soon. This is his third straight season in Amarillo.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 11, Lake Elsinore Storm 3
The Rawhide broke out the bats early on Saturday, scoring nine of their 11 runs in the first two innings. They had 14 hits and drew five walks enroute to an easy victory.
Ruben Santana had three hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the second, his eighth of the year. Santana is another young player who has struggled in the early part of his minor league career, but may be coming on. The 20-year old with the 60 grade raw power is hitting .325 in July.
Alexander Buena had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in four runs. JD Dix was 0-for-3, but walked twice and scored twice.