Jake McCarthy and Jordan Lawlar Flirt With Cycle in Reno Blowout Win
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 1-2 record. Amarillo's game against San Antonio was postponed, with the two teams playing a seven-inning doubleheader Saturday. Here's a recap of all the minor league action.
AAA: Reno Aces 17, Albuquerque Isotopes 11
The Aces wasted no time taking control of this game early, scoring 13 runs in the first three innings. They tallied 21 hits, with all nine starters picking up at least one each. Jake McCarthy and Jordan Lawlar both flirted with the cycle, with each hitter ultimately falling a home run short of the feat while reaching base four times on the night on three hits and a walk.
The star in the offense was A.J. Vukovich. He started the game 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs. He's homered three times in his last two games and has five on the season. Vukovich is now batting .339 with a 1.019 OPS following two monster games at the plate.
Billy Corcoran was the beneficiary of all this run support. Despite giving up nine runs, the right-hander went 5.2 innings to pick up the win.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Tri-City Dust Devils 5
Despite getting 11 hits and five walks, the Hops were unable to cash in on their run-scoring opportunities. They went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base in a close loss.
John West went 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, four walks, and five strikeouts. Hayden Durke continues to be an overpowering arm in the Hillsboro pen, collecting three strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Durke has 18 strikeouts in 9.1 innings, good for a 48.6% rate. Philip Abner and his invisible fastball struck out two in the ninth inning.
Ryan Waldschmidt returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 with Hillsboro's only extra-base hit of the night, a double in the eighth. Jansel Luis singled, walked, drove in a run, and stole his sixth base of the season.
Demetrio Crisantes had another multi-hit game, collecting a pair of singles and a walk in four trips to the plate. Crisantes is 10 for his last 22 at the plate (.455 average) with two doubles, a home run, and three walks to just one strikeout.
A: Visalia Rawhide 2, Lake Elsinore Storm 7
Despite being gifted nine baserunners (seven walks and two hit-by-pitches), the Rawhide failed to capitalize. Visalia went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Both of their hits came in the fourth inning, when they took a 2-1 lead.
Slade Caldwell reached base four times, two walks and two hit-by-pitches, and stole his fourth base of the year. Yassel Soler walked twice and scored.