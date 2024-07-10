Jordan Lawlar Re-Injures Hamstring During ACL Game
Devastating news for Arizona Diamondbacks fans broke pregame. As reported by Jack Sommers of Inside the Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo announced that Jordan Lawlar reinjured his hamstring in an ACL game. The injury occurred 2 days ago. Here is all you need to know about his situation and what is coming next.
Lawlar has missed most of the year already. After being sent back to the minor league camp in spring training earlier this year, the #1 ranked Diamondbacks prospect tore a ligament in his thumb, a "freak injury" that would cause the D-backs to lose significant Shortstop/3B depth early in the year.
After a long journey back to the diamond, fans were excited to see what Lawlar could do for the club. His numbers have been fantastic with the Reno Aces in limited playing time and it seemed like he was finally going to be able to get back into the flow of things.
Then disaster struck, only his fourth game back with the Aces, Lawlar injured his hamstring legging out a triple. Immediate frustration followed. He received an MRI that didn't come with great news for the top prospect.
It was originally reported that Lawlar would miss between 4-6 weeks with his Hamstring strain, but Lawlar made an early return, coming back after only 3 weeks of absence. His first minor league rehab game was on July 6th, in the Arizona Complex League.
The injury announced today occurred 2 days later on July 8th, as Lawlar was going first to third. Jack Sommers reported that he will miss 6-8 weeks, a more extended period than his prior injury.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had some words on Lawlar's injury pregame. "It's a big blow to his development and a big blow to the organization's depth. It's time for the next person to step up. It's frustrating for all of us. I'm hurting for him because he's missed just about the entire year. We've got to find a way to get him healthy, get him at-bats, get him back on the field as soon as possible."
Geraldo Perdomo and Kevin Newman are the Diamondback's current MLB shortstop duo, with Blaze Alexander waiting in Reno. Alexander has already seen significant time in the majors this year before recently being optioned. Past Alexander, the team will need to rely more heavily on unproven prospect depth with Lawlar's absence.
This is another significant blow to the Diamondbacks organization. The team has had its pitching depth tested with 3 of the intended opening-day starters still on the shelf. Geraldo Perdomo, Alek Thomas, and Paul Sewald have also all seen time on the shelf. Only time will tell how Lawlar recovers, but his injury does not take away from the bright future he has ahead of him with the team.