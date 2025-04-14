Tommy Troy Wins Texas League Player of the Week
Minor League Baseball announced their winner for Texas League Player of the Week and that honor belongs to no other than Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Tommy Troy.
He earned this honor while playing in Double-A with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. There was little to no chance of stopping Troy from getting on base this past week.
Over six games and 21 at-bats, he hit .524 with an OPS of 1.498. He had 11 hits, 10 runs, and three doubles with his homer. He walked an eye-popping 10 times to only five strikeouts, plus had three RBI and a stolen base. It's no wonder he won Texas League Player of the Week.
Troy's on-base percentage was an absurd .688 and he was on base 21 times total. This continued his strong start to the campaign in Amarillo.
So far, over an admittedly small sample size, the 23-year-old has a wRC+ of 227 and is hitting .406 over nine games and 46 plate appearances. Troy's walking at a 26.1% rate while striking out just 17.4% of the time.
This was the version of Troy that many pundits expected when Arizona selected him 12th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft with his eye at the plate and contact ability being key attributes for him. It's also his first fully healthy season as 2023, he dealt with a foot injury and in early 2024 suffered a hamstring injury.
Now, he's healthy and putting up the kind of stats that will certainly get you noticed and risen up the various prospect leaderboard.
MLB Pipeline is already taking notice as they just named him to their Team of the Week as the best second baseman across all of the minor leagues for the past week of baseball.
Included with Troy is another Diamondbacks prospect who is off to an excellent start to the season. Ryan Waldschmidt was named to the team for his play in the outfield and at the plate for the High-A Hillsboro Hops.
In eight games with the Hops, he's homered three times and driven in 10 runs with eight runs scored himself. Over 37 plate appearances, he's hit .429 with an OPS of 1.291. He's walked six times and struck out six times. His wRC+ is 234.
Waldschmidt is expected to move fast through the system as a college bat with plenty of experience in the tough SEC. Should he continue to display the kind of power and patience at the plate for the months to come, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in Amarillo around the All-Star Break.
He's just proving why he deservedly is the No.4 prospect for the Arizona Diamondbacks and why he was taken in the First Round in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Both Waldschmidt and Troy will be key players in the future for the Diamondbacks and will be closely watched by pundits, scouts, fans, and the D-backs.