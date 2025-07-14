Diamondbacks Take Another Power Righty in MLB Draft
With the No. 92 pick in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected right-handed pitcher Brian Curley out of the University of Georgia.
Curley joins Kayson Cunningham and Patrick Forbes as Arizona's three day-one picks.
Curley, 22, sports a 65-grade fastball and a 60-grade slider, but still has grades of 50 or higher a curve and cutter. He began his junior season serving as Georgia's closer before transitioning into a slot in the starting rotation.
His fastball sits in the mid-90s, but can climb up near 100 MPH coming from a 5-foot-10 frame, and carries the most potential among his pitches.
"The [fastball] has excellent riding and running life that amplifies its velocity, and he pairs it with a hard slider in the upper 80s with impressive tilt," Baseball America's scouting report reads.
"His slider occasionally blends into a cutter look—Curley did throw distinct cutters and sliders in the past—but now more often has a special blend of depth and power that makes it a real bat-misser."
He pitched to a 3.55 ERA over 17 appearances, 10 starts, in the 2025 season. He struck out 85 in 66 innings and walked 27. Opposing batters hit just .179 against him in that season.
Control will likely be one of his development focuses, but his stuff comes with enough movement and velocity to allow him to compete right away.
Curley initially projects as a reliever, but could have a chance to insert himself into a minor league rotation.
The Diamondbacks have now spent back-to-back picks on hard-throwing college pitchers, both of whom are likely relievers at the professional level with a heavy blend of swing-and-miss and velocity.
