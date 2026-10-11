2 Veteran Players Diamondbacks Can't Let Slip Away This Offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks have more than a few players on their roster worthy of a return contract, should they be open to it.

But there were two, particular, unsung veteran heroes of this Diamondbacks club in 2026. Whether it was defensive versatility, clutch at-bats or overall positive energy, the Diamondbacks need to look into bringing back these two low-cost veteran bats.

Diamondbacks should bring back James McCann

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks brought McCann back on a one-year contract this offseason, worth $2.75 million. They had plucked him off the Atlanta Braves' minor league deal midway through 2025 at the request of injured ace Corbin Burnes.

McCann was an immediately positive presence in 2025, and that continued in 2026. Though he did, unfortunately, have to spend a solid chunk of the 2026 regular season down on the IL, when he was healthy, he was quite valuable.

McCann hit .282/.311/.455 for a .766 OPS and seven home runs. Granted, he was limited to just 166 plate appearances, but it was still his best-looking slash line and OPS since his elite 2020 season with the Chicago White Sox.

But McCann's bat, which may or may not be as good as it was, was only part of the equation. Not only was he a positive veteran presence who handled the Diamondbacks' pitching staff well, his competeency behind home plate allowed the D-backs to utilize himi in relief of Gabriel Moreno frequently.

For Moreno, who has been injury-prone, availability was a large factor in his NL batting title season. Moreno played in a career-high 130 games, often as the DH with McCann catching.

The Diamondbacks need that depth and flexibility moving forward and should look to retain McCann, if he desires to return.

Diamondbacks should retain INF Ildemaro Vargas

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) reacts after hitting a single during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ildemaro Vargas is a similar story. The Diamondbacks brought him in (for the second time) to the organization in 2025. His versatility and a relatively reliable at-bat earned him a second-straight contract.

Vargas hit .254/.298/.377 for a .675 OPS and nine homers. That may look like a below-average line, but his ability to fill in at all four infield positions add value, on top of the fact that he is one of the most positive locker room presences in baseball.

The always-smiling Vargas also had one of the most unbelievably strong early starts to a season in D-backs history before ultimately cooling off. He did struggle with chasing pitches out of the zone, but is a valuable player on and off the field and should be available to retain on a lower-money return deal.