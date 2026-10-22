3 Things I Just Couldn't Ignore About D-backs' Strange 2026 Season

Following, cheering for covering or otherwise investing oneself in a team with as many questions and polar extremes as the Arizona Diamondbacks can be a draining way to experience a sport like baseball. It also makes it more fun, less predictable and more enjoyable to analyze.

The Diamondbacks' 2026 season obviously did not end the way fans, coaches, players, front office members or anyone else involved might have hoped at the outset.

There were some strong positives from an 86-76 season and a late playoff push; there were some concerns that graduated to frustrations, as well.

But when I think about the Diamondbacks latest, unsuccessful quest for a postseason appearance, three things come to the top of my mind. Here they are:

1: Diamondbacks' shift in pitching philosophy was right decision

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Clarke in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the year, the Diamondbacks made a change to their pitching strategy. They mutually parted ways with pitching strategist Dan Haren and allowed pitching coach Brian Kaplan to take a larger share of gameplanning duties.

They also reportedly shifted their outlook to be more focused on their pitchers' strengths than hitters' weaknesses.

Whatever the specifics of that may have been, it worked. The Diamondbacks resurrected their bullpen from abysmal to team strength. They improved their overall team ERA from 4.49 (23rd in baseball) in 2025 to an 18th-ranked 4.18 in 2026.

Instead of going after chases and strikeouts, Arizona's hurlers seemed to employ a more contact-focused approach. They leaned on their best stuff.

Eduardo Rodriguez stood out in that manner. He spent 66% of his pitches on his four-seam and changeup, which became a deadly combo for opposing hitters and led to a resurgent 2.89 ERA season. Brandon Pfaadt did nearly the same thing and turned an inauspicious start into a 3.77 ERA.

It worked for the bullpen, as well. Taylor Clarke (2.96 ERA) lived off contact, as did Jonathan Loaisiga (2.42 ERA).

Arizona also clearly decided to ride with some higher-velocity relievers — Clarke and Loasiga can be examples of that, as well, but also the likes of Juan Morillo (2.24 ERA), Justin Martinez (2.03 ERA) and Brandyn Garcia (1.93 ERA). They weren't the only ones.

That bullpen went from bottom-five (4.82 ERA in 2025) to a16th-ranked 4.07 in 2026. The point is, the Diamondbacks needed to make big changes to their pitching. Not everything worked, but it felt different — it felt better.

The question is if this will continue in the future, especially given the fact that Arizona is moving on from Kaplan as pitching coach.

2: Lack of consistent offensive identity

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' offense wasn't what we all hoped it would be in 2026. Perhaps more accurately, it wasn't what we have all know it can be when at its best. The problem wasn't so much the offense itself, but rather the lack of a consistent identity.

At risk of using many words to say very little, I'll boil it down to this idea: the Diamondbacks didn't do the big things or the little things well offensively — at least not consistently.

Arizona did not slug their opponents to death. They hit the fifth-fewest home runs in the majors (166) and their .402 team slugging percentage ranked 13th.

The Diamondbacks also didn't play small ball. Their batting average (.246) and on-base percentage (.318) were both fringe top-15 numbers, but not enough to fully overcome a relative lack of power. They also stole just 103 bases, down more than 15 from 2025 and 2024 — and over 60 below 2023.

Their offense was probably still a little better than you'd imagine. They tied for the ninth-most runs in baseball with 739. There were flashes of the dangerous unit that terrorized baseball in 2023 and 2024. But it wasn't there every night. It would sometimes go missing for entire series at a time.

Most notably, the D-backs struggled to produce with runners in scoring position (.250 average, 17th in MLB). They frequently failed to even manage a productive out with a runner at third base. It was frustrating for fans to watch, and understandably so.

3: Diamondbacks' stars became distractions at times

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' star trio of Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo did not have their best seasons.

In reality, they all played well, but there were rarely moments where all three were firing together. They also struggled to extend lengthy stretches of success. So despite having three of the more exciting names in baseball atop Arizona's lineup, the conversations about them often spiraled into negativity.

Marte hit to a .748 OPS and became the center of attention due to an unexcused absence and the ensuing drama. Outside of a few high-octane moments, he did not produce the extended dominance he's provided in the past.

Carroll had an overall quality season, but slumped for nearly two months. He hit to a .795 OPS — good, but also his worst since his 2024 sophomore slump.

Carroll was certainly not a distraction off the field and remained a quality leader by example, but he was clearly not right for a lengthy period; he was moved all around the batting order. The point is, when we talked about Carroll past the All-Star Break, it was more concern than praise in those conversations.

Perdomo had an excellent defensive year and remains a positive presence. But he also had a regression in his situational hitting that was too devastating to ignore.

The shortstop hit .331 with runners in scoring position in 2025 and .287 in 2024. That plummeted to .186 in 2026, leading to more frustration from fans and more tough conversations.

This is not to take away from players like Gabriel Moreno — who won the NL batting title — or Nolan Arenado (who had a late-career resurgence). I'm also not proclaiming any of these players poor teammates or detriments to their club.

But ultimately, the big three atop the Diamondbacks' lineup spent a large portion of the season being spoken about with confusion, frustration and concern, rather than excitement or awe. They could not get into a complementary rhythm, and that contributed to the lackluster offense.