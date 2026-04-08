Corbin Carroll’s Huge Day Sparks D-backs to Victory over Mets

The temperatures may have been dropping at Citi Field in New York, but the D-backs' offense finally got hot in a 7-2 victory over the Mets on Wednesday afternoon. Corbin Carroll set the pace with three extra base hits, and the D-backs tied a season high with 11 hits.

Ryne Nelson got plenty of support while pitching a strong game, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run on five hits. He dropped his ERA to 4.20 and evened his record to 1-1.

The much-maligned D-backs bullpen got through the final 3.1 innings, allowing just one run while snuffing out the Mets' attempts to get back in the game. Ryan Thompson got the final out of the sixth, Andrew Hoffmann threw two innings, giving up one run, and Taylor Clarke threw a scoreless ninth.

But Wednesday's spotlight belonged to Carroll in a milestone game.

Corbin Carroll Spearheads Diamondbacks Offense

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits a triple against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Playing in the 500th game of his career, Carroll led the offense with two doubles and triple. He scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Gabriel Moreno. His two-run gap-splitting double was the big hit in the middle of a four-run second inning.

Carroll later snuck a ground ball up the first base line and into the corner, turning that into his third triple of the year and 46th of his career, though he was ultimately stranded at third.

Speaking to Jody Jackson in the D-backs.TV postgame show, Carroll was shown a video of his helmet flying off and bouncing off his ankle as he rounded second base.

Carroll was so focused that he did not realize at the time that was what caused the pain in his ankle.

"That makes sense now because my heel was hurting, so that actually clears up a lot," said the superstar right fielder.

Carroll is tied for second with David Peralta (961 games) on the D-backs' all-time triples list. Stephen Drew is atop that list with 52 triples in 773 games.

Advise of the milestones being reached, manager Torey Lovullo expressed awe at this young superstar.

"Corbin just gets better and better every day. I'm just honored to be his manager and sit in the dugout with him," Lovullo said.

Carroll's three-hit day drove his batting average up to .333 and OPS to 1.098. Both those numbers lead the team. In fact, no other D-backs hitter with over 30 plate appearances has over a .700 OPS.

Twice the bottom of the order loaded the bases, once in the second inning, and again in the eighth. Ildemaro Vargas had three singles, and is now batting .500 on 10-for 20 hitting.

Jose Fernandez had two base hits, and Jorge Barrosa hit a two-run double in the eighth to help put the game on ice, making it 7-1 at the time. The contributions of his teammates setting things up did not go without mention by Carroll.

"Those first two innings offensively, I thought big for us. Up and down the lineup, just taking good swings, taking good at-bats. And to be able to put those runs across early was big," said Carroll.

Diamondbacks Scratch Their Way to .500 Record

The D-backs are now 6-6 after starting the year 0-3 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. This despite getting outscored 58-45. That negative run differential can be attributed to one game however, a 17-2 loss to the Braves, however.

The D-backs split that series two games apiece, and have a chance to take this series from the Mets Thursday night behind Eduardo Rodriguez.