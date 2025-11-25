3 Closers Diamondbacks Could Target

The Arizona Diamondbacks need may things this offseason. One need in particular that stands out — and has, for some time now — is the ever-elusive closer.

The D-backs had multiple closer options in 2025, but each suffered an injury. That much is out of their control.

But in general, GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs have not heavily pursued a ninth-inning-specific arm, other than Paul Sewald's short and relatively bumpy tenure.

There's no getting around it. Arizona needs a closer to set up their bullpen to fall into place. Below are three options the D-backs could (and should) at least kick the tires on:

1: RHP Emilio Pagan

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) prepares to pitch in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Former Reds closer Emilio Pagan was, somehow, one of the more underrated closers in in the 2025 season. He pitched to a 2.88 ERA over 68.2 innings, picking up 32 out of 38 saves — an 84% conversion rate.

For context, the D-backs' team save conversion rate was a dismal 59% in 2025.

Pagan's 3.72 FIP and tendency to have up-and-down seasons might be a bit of a concern, but his strikeout numbers have been solid (a 10.62. K/9 in 2025), he's mostly limited walks, and most of his underlying metrics have been outstanding.

Pagan elected free agency, and his market value is that of a one-year, $12 million deal. That may be a bit hefty for the cash-strapped D-backs, but it's not an unaffordable deal, and having a defined closer will do a lot of the bullpen's heavy lifting in terms of positive regression on its own.

2: RHP Devin Williams

Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Don't let the 4.79 ERA fool you, Devin Williams is still one of the best relievers available. In fact, that poor ERA might actually help Arizona in terms of affordability.

But underneath that ERA, Williams' peripherals were much more solid. His FIP (2.68) and expected ERA (3.11) were both that of a top-tier arm.

He only got 22 save chances, but converted 18 of them. His struggles were certainly a concern, but it's worth noting his K/9 was still an eye-popping 13.06, and he only surrendered five home runs in 62 innings, despite playing in a homer-friendly ballpark.

The sticking point could be the cost, in this case. Spotrac's market value estimates a one-year, $5.7 million deal, which seems astronomically low, even after a season that went as poorly as Williams' did.

But if the cost is even double that, it would still be a worthwhile investment.

3: RHP Kenley Jansen

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates the victory against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kenley Jansen is one of the riskier options available, but it's hard to argue with results. The 38-year-old veteran pitched to a 2.59 ERA over 59 innings in 2025 and converted 29 of his 30 save opportunities.

He's been very durable and effective in his lengthy career, and could be a relatively affordable one-year signing, but there are some peripheral concerns. His expected ERA was over a full run higher (3.75) and his FIP was nearly 4.00.

On top of that, his strikeouts per nine plummeted from above 10 to 8.69, and his eight homers surrendered was nearly equal to his previous two years' combined total.

Related Content: Signing Angels' All-Star Closer Would Be Massive Risk for D-backs

Still, with a track record of success and the veteran savvy to know how to get the job done in tense situations, Jansen could be worth a one-year flyer.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News