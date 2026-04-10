Latest Corbin Carroll Injury Update Should Ease Fans' Nerves

Arizona Diamondbacks superstar outfielder Corbin Carroll was held out of the lineup on Thursday with what was described as a tight hip flexor.

There did not appear to be much concern for the 25-year-old at the time. However, after a day off, Carroll was once again missing from Friday afternoon's lineup for game one of Arizona's series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

As concerning as this may seem, Carroll told multiple reporters (including MLB's Steve Gilbert) that he is feeling much better, and should be able to get back into the lineup sooner than later, likely Saturday or Sunday.

Carroll is not going to get any additional imaging, which is an encouraging sign that he has avoided serious injury.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll gives encouraging health update

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits a triple against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Despite the outburst of production from Arizona's lower half of the batting order in Thursday's series-clinching win over the Mets, losing Carroll for a significant portion of time would be a devastatint blow to the D-backs. It would appear that type of absence is not in the cards, though this story is still developing.

Carroll is fresh off his 500th career game this past week, in which he recorded two doubles and his third triple of the season already. He had previously become the first player in MLB history to record 120 stolen bases, 80 home runs and 40 triples all before playing his 500th game.

The young star has shown an ability to fight through pain at a high level in the past — hitting with a chip fracture in his wrist during the 2025 season and, most recently, racing back from hamate bone surgery without appearing to lose an ounce of his impressive power.

But a potential injury to the lower body is of a bit more concern for a player like Carroll, whose speed and ability to take extra bases regularly are such a large component of his overall production. The D-backs are likely being quite cautious with Carroll's hip injury, even if the team does not feel that it is severe enough to require further diagnostic tests.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll out of lineup again vs Phillies

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's lineup, minus Carroll again, looks like this for game one in Philadelphia:

2B Ketel Marte 1B Ildemaro Vargas SS Geraldo Perdomo C Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado DH Jose Fernandez LF Tim Tawa CF Alek Thomas RF Jorge Barrosa

Right-hander Michael Soroka will make his third start of the year for Arizona. He has allowed only one earned run across his previous two starts, including a historic 10-strikeout debut.