Diamondbacks Superstar Out of Lineup vs Mets With Hip Issue

Arizona Diamondbacks superstar right fielder Corbin Carroll is out of the team's lineup for a critical rubber match against the New York Mets on Thursday.

According to a report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro on X/Twitter, Carroll is dealing with a "minor" hip issue. Carroll felt the issue arise during his triple in Wednesday's 7-2 win at Citi Field.

Carroll reportedly "says it's not serious and doesn't expect to miss much time," per Piecoro.

The team is not sending Carroll to receive any additional imaging, and he will be available off the bench on Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo said (via MLB's Steve Gilbert). Lovullo described it as tightness in Carroll's hip flexor.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll out of lineup with hip issue

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Carroll is off to a monstrous beginning to his 2026 campaign, hitting .333/.408/.690 with two homers and three triples already in the young season.

He played in his 500th career game on Wedensday, but was the first player in MLB history to steal 120-plus bases, hit 80-plus homers and 40-plus triples before reaching that 500 game threshold.

"He's got an unbelievable future ahead of him," Lovullo told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson after Wednesday's game.

"Corbin just gets better and better every day. So I'm just honored to be his manager and sit in the dugout with him. ...He doesn't sit still. He doesn't ever feel like he has it figured out, and he's constantly working. So what does it say? That he's good and he gets better."

Carroll has certainly been on an elite pace ever since bursting out of his extended slump in 2024. He hit 31 home runs and set a franchise record with 17 triples in the 2025 season.

An extended absence would certainly be a huge blow to Arizona's lineup. Carroll has been outperforming every qualified D-backs hitter by a wide margin, with Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo struggling a bit to begin the year.

Diamondbacks lineup vs Mets

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) unsuccessfully tries to throw out New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (not pictured) at first base after a fielding error during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona's lineup for Thursday's game without Carroll looks like this:

2B Ketel Marte 1B Ildemaro Vargas SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Adrian Del Castillo 3B Jose Fernandez C James McCann CF Alek Thomas LF Tim Tawa RF Jorge Barrosa

With Carroll out, Ildemaro Vargas will take a leap up to the No. 2 spot in the order. Vargas has been swinging a very hot bat in his limited sample size of playing time, currently sporting a 1.324 OPS in just 21 plate appearances, while playing solid infield defense.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno will also sit, though this is not unusual for the finale of a three-game series. Arizona is two games into a nine-day stretch without an off day while traveling around the east coast.