D-backs Corbin Carroll Stands Alone in This Impressive MLB Record

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll played his 500th career major league game on Wednesday afternoon, as the D-backs took down the New York Mets 7-2.

That 500th contest closed the door on a chapter of Carroll's career — one in which he sat alone atop an MLB leaderboard. Per the D-backs.TV broadcast, Carroll is the only player in MLB history to record 120 stolen bases, 80 home runs and 40 triples through his first 500 games.

He accomplished that feat well before Wednesday's 500th milestone. With his most recent triple, Carroll's total is 46, to go along with 124 steals and 84 homers.

Carroll, in an on-brand moment, attributed accomplishing that feat to those around him, speaking to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.

"I think, obviously, a lot of hard work, but also the environment around me, both coaches and players," Carroll said. "I think there's a lot of freedom in that, and I'm just really lucky to be on this team and have the players and coaches that I do."

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll earns lone spot in MLB record books

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Carroll has been a driving force atop Arizona's offense this season, even if the overall output of the D-backs' hitters has been a bit below expectations.

With his 3-for-5 performance (including the triple and two doubles) Wednesday, he improved his slash to .333/.408/.690 and his OPS to 1.098 on the young season. That leads all qualified Diamondbacks hitters by a wide margin.

As manager Torey Lovullo repeatedly says, Carroll somehow just continues to get better.

"He's got an unbelievable future ahead of him," Lovullo said to Jackson.

"Corbin just gets better and better every day. So I'm just honored to be his manager and sit in the dugout with him.

"500th [game] was a special day, however you want to look at it. I know he probably [couldn't have] cared less. He just was happy that he helped his team win a game and had very productive at-bats."

Carroll is not some kind of Arizona secret. He hasn't been since before his 2023 rookie season, in which he unanimously won NL Rookie of the Year. He's no longer simply drawing comparisons to franchise-specific legends.

"I look up at the big board when we're home, and I see his name being compared to guys like Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays, and that's where I have to take a step back and realize that we're in the presence of somebody that's very special," Lovullo said.

"He doesn't sit still. He doesn't ever feel like he has it figured out, and he's constantly working. So what does it say? That he's good and he gets better."