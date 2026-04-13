The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to win games, no matter how ugly these games may look.

They have not lost a series since their opening week set with the Dodgers, and are fresh off two comeback wins over the Phillies, earning a 2-1 series win at Citizens Bank Park.

Here's what we learned from this week's in Philadelphia, and some major questions that are still swirling.

What D-backs' series win over Phillies told us

1: Michael Soroka deserves to stay in the rotation

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka (34) reacts after striking out a batter to end the inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-hander Michael Soroka had his worst outing as a Diamondback in game one, giving up four runs in the first inning without recording an out. But after that, he threw 5.2 scoreless innings, struck out 10 Phillies batters and allowed Arizona to engineer a 5-4 comeback victory.

As I've previously written, the ability to settle in and improve as an outing progresses is not the mark of a long reliever — it's a skillset that best suits Soroka to a starting role. When Merrill Kelly returns from injury on Tuesday against the Orioles, Soroka should keep his job.

The right-hander has a 2.87 ERA and a 3-0 record with 23 strikeouts in just 15.2 innings. Until he gives the D-backs a reason to doubt him, he should stay in his current role.

2: Torey Lovullo is pushing the right buttons, for now

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (right) with first base coach Dave McKay against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every manager is flawed, and every manager makes mistakes. But Torey Lovullo's overall handling of the past three games was close to flawless. He stuck with Soroka despite the ugly first inning of game one.

His bullpen decisions panned out nearly perfectly; not one Diamondbacks reliever gave up a run in the series, collecting four holds and two saves in the process.

And after choosing not to pinch-hit for Nolan Arenado in a potential game-tying at-bat in game two, Lovullo brought in Ketel Marte — who worked a walk — and Adrian Del Castillo (who singled in the go-ahead run) in game three.

There may come a time when managerial decisions appear to not pan out. But they worked to near-perfection in this series.

"I'm always trying to figure out the puzzle," Lovullo said to D-backs.TV'S Jody Jackson postgame on Sunday. "And when it works that way, it feels wonderful. But I'm most happy for the kids and what they're doing in that room over there and celebrating this big win."

3: Brandon Pfaadt's struggles have not changed

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Brandon Pfaadt has struggled with the big inning for much of his career, and that has been consistent this season, as well. Though he is almost always able to provide valuable length, Pfaadt has continued to show issues with working the second and third time through an order, which often leads to blowup innings.

That reared its head Saturday, as a lapse in command led to a four-run Phillies inning — all they needed to earn a win over Arizona.

But unlike Soroka, Pfaadt's base traffic and big-inning problems occur in the middle of the outing. The third, fourth and fifth innings are the problematic ones.

It's a little disappointing to see this trend continue. While there is still time, Pfaadt may be more well-suited to the long relief role when Kelly returns than Soroka or Ryne Nelson. Arizona's pitching dilemma is not as tough as it might look.

Questions remaining after D-backs' win over Phillies

1: How sustainable are Zac Gallen's results?

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zac Gallen has a 3.60 ERA through four starts and has shown a bit of a return to a more effective version of himself. But Sunday's outing was a bit of a concern. Gallen allowed three runs in five innings, but was blasted with hard contact all game.

Gallen gave up 15 batted balls of 95 MPH or harder. Seven of those surpassed 100 MPH. He managed only four whiffs in the game.

Coming into Sunday, Gallen's expected ERA (xERA) was 5.57. His average exit velo against was 91.7 (a 20th percentile figure). He has 11 strikeouts and seven walks in 20 innings with a WHIP of 1.45.

These are numbers that point to significant regression if the underlying metrics do not improve. They may very well improve, but it's fair to say Gallen's results have not quite matched the quality of his performances, yet.

2: Is it time to start reducing Nolan Arenado's playing time?

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nolan Arenado (28) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It's generally too early to begin having conversations about moving a player off his role by any amount.

But unfortunately, Arenado has struggled to an immense degree offensively, and his defensive value has not been enough of a difference maker to offset a .392 OPS to this point in the season. The underlying metrics are not promising, either.

It's very difficult to limit such a formerly-elite player, and he may find his way back to being a regular contributor. But for now, it may be wise to allow Fernandez to man third base, unless the 22-year-old gives the D-backs a reason not to trust him.