Diamondbacks Reportedly Beat Out Division Rival for Nolan Arenado

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded for eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals. And according to a recent report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Arizona beat out their division rival San Diego Padres for the third baseman's services.

"The San Diego Padres were the team besides the Arizona Diamondbacks that mounted the heaviest pursuit of Nolan Arenado, people briefed on the discussions said. With Manny Machado entrenched at third, the Padres intended Arenado to play first base," Rosenthal wrote.

"The holdup, according to those briefed on the talks, was that the Padres were unwilling to take on as much of Arenado’s salary as the D-Backs. And it’s not as if the D-Backs took on a whole lot – the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to pay $31 million of Arenado’s remaining $42 million over the next two years while receiving minor-league right-hander Jack Martinez in return."

Diamondbacks Won Arenado Sweepstakes

It's not as if Arenado was the most prized target of this offseason. Certainly, his .666 OPS in 2025 was the worst number of his career. But it's clear the D-backs were looking to prioritize defense at the third base position, even with a plethora of young infielders in-house.

The Diamondbacks will only pay Arenado $5 million in 2026 and $6 million in 2027. Even considering his age and recent slump, that is not a hefty figure to add to the payroll.

Regardless of San Diego's involvement, Arenado was certainly keen to come Arizona. Arenado told the Phoenix media in his introductory press conference that the D-backs were one of a handful of teams he added to his list of approved destinations this year.

"Arizona was one of the first teams to show interest in me. I love the way they play the game," Arenado said of the D-backs. "It's close to home for me. ... I've got family in Arizona and I really like this team.

"They're a good team. They play hard and they're young but I feel like I could really help this team win ball games and contribute, and obviously being around good young, hungry players. I think it just helps me stay young, so it was kind of a no-brainer for me," Arenado said.

Arenado could be in line for a bounce-back season if his mechanical adjustments are effective. Regardless, the D-backs will have a sturdy veteran presence and a still-elite defender.

