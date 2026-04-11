D-backs Have Cause for Concern With Brandon Pfaadt's Slow Start

2026 is a bit of a pivotal year for Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.

The talent has been undeniable in his young D-backs career. In some of the biggest moments, he's delivered the more impressive results. But that hasn't been consistent; Pfaadt came into the 2026 season chasing a higher level of consistency.

And in his first three starts, he has been somewhat consistent — consistent in furthering a somewhat ugly trend of blowup middle innings. That continued in his most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road.

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt struggles again in loss to Phillies

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Pfaadt threw two sturdy innings on Saturday afternoon, then fell into a familiar trap.

After an error by Geraldo Perdomo put a runner on, Pfaadt made mistake pitches to three of the next four batters. With fastballs hanging in ill-advised locations, the Phillies' free-swinging stars teed off, as Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run blast and Bryce Harper took a solo homer 419 feet to center.

To Pfaadt's credit, he was able to still plow ahead through six innings, keeping Arizona in position to attempt a comeback that fell just short. The concerning factor is just how consistently the same issued have continued to plague Pfaadt, who has posted ERAs of 5.72, 4.71 and 5.25 in his three major league seasons.

Pfaadt has given up multi-run innings in the fifth inning of his first (five runs) the fifth inning of his second start (two runs before he was rapidly pulled to keep the game close) and in the third inning of his most recent start (four runs).

There is value in length, certainly, but allowing early base traffic to spiral into a lopsided inning when pitching out of the stretch has been somewhat of a nagging problem for the 27-year-old right-hander.

"I thought maybe there was a little something, it took him a little while after the missed play at shortstop to find his footing," manager Torey Lovullo said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson after Saturday's outing.

"You've got to be able to make pitches and do your best job and get big outs, no matter if you're in the stretch or the windup. Is there something there? I don't know. We'll research that, for sure."

The fact is, Pfaadt has been responsible for some of the best starts in Arizona's recent history, including high levels of playoff success as a rookie in 2023, and exemplified perfectly with a nine-inning shutout in 2025.

But with Merrill Kelly's return growing closer, the D-backs may be forced to make a tough decision with Pfaadt, who has struggled the most out of Arizona's rotation in the early stages of the season.

The concern is not simply over some ugly individual results — that happens to any pitcher. It's that the issues are still the same for a key member of the D-backs' pitching staff.