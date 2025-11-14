2 D-backs on All-MLB Team are Painful Reminder of Missed Opportunity

On Thursday night, the All-MLB first and second teams were announced as part of the annual MLB Awards ceremony. Not one, but two members of the Arizona Diamondbacks found their way into the spotlight.

Ketel Marte was named to the All-MLB first team at second base for the second year in a row — a nomination that comes as the opposite of a surprise.

In addition, outfielder Corbin Carroll, meanwhile, landed on the All-MLB second team in the outfield.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who placed fourth in Thursday's National League MVP voting, was not named to the All-MLB team.

As exciting and memorable as the two D-backs stars' season were, they stand out as a painful reminder of Arizona's shortcomings.

Despite holding two of the best players in all of baseball, and two top-10 MVP candidates, the D-backs fell short of a playoff berth due to poor pitching, defense, and significant injuries.

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Named to All-MLB First Team

Marte's 2025 season was a bit of a step back from his 2024 form — and yet, he was still, by far, the best second baseman in all of baseball.

Marte posted a .283/.376/.517 slash, a .893 OPS and 28 homers in 2025 despite dealing with multiple nagging injuries and some overall adversity.

The switch-hitting star earned his second-straight All-Star appearance in the 2025 season, and won his second straight Silver Slugger Award, while also playing admirable second base defense.

Marte was, once again, one of the driving forces of a potent Arizona offense.

Rumors have begun to swirl this offseason already, with some reporting that the D-backs are "motivated" to trade Marte, while others, including GM Mike Hazen, insist that outcome is unlikely. Regardless, it was another excellent season for the veteran.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Named to All-MLB Second Team

Carroll desperately needed a bounce-back season, and he delivered all that and more in 2025.

The young star slashed .259/.343/.541 with an .884 OPS. He hit a career-high 31 home runs, set Arizona's single-season triple record (17) and became the founding member of the D-backs' 30-30 club after another season full of power and chaos.

Carroll has done plenty to establish himself as one of the best players in the sport. He also just accepted an invitation to represent the USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

It's difficult to see both of these exceptional players honored, without the chance to compete in the 2025 Postseason. The D-backs will have a long climb back into contention in 2026, but Carroll and Marte will likely both be significant parts of that climb.

