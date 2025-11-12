Teams Are Already Calling D-backs About Ketel Marte Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks may very well not be shopping Ketel Marte, but that doesn't mean the interest isn't already immense.

According to a recent report from Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro, the D-backs have already received interest from no less than seven opposing clubs.

Does this mean a trade is imminent? No, not necessarily. A recent report from Bob Nightengale suggested Arizona is "motivated" to make a trade, but reports from local insiders suggest that may not be the case.

Regardless, it's clear that GM Mike Hazen is listening to offers, and the offers are not scarce.

Arizona Diamondbacks Receiving Calls on Ketel Marte

Gambadoro maintained the the D-backs are not truly shopping Marte, nor proactively looking to part with their three-time All-Star second baseman. But Hazen is fielding offers.

"There is quite a bit of interest from teams interested in discussing a trade for Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte - No less than 7 teams have already inquired about his availability. Arizona not shopping him but listening as they should," Gambadoro reported in a post on X/Twitter.

That is quite a few teams, already, though it may appear that a Marte trade is unlikely, for the time being.

"It's mostly unlikely for [that type of trade] to happen," Hazen said in an interview with MLB Network at the GM meetings in Las Vegas.

But Hazen has maintained the need to keep an open mind in that regard. He feels it's his responsibility to at least see what other teams have to offer, especially with Arizona in a state of such dire need on the pitching side.

"Unfortunately, no matter what I end up wanting to do at the end of the day... I have to listen," he said in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.

"I have to listen to what people say. Part of that is not just shutting everything down at the door. There's times where I shut everything down at the door, but there's other times where I can't, I'm not in a position to do that."

He did insist that Gambadoro's initial report was correct — the D-backs are not actively shopping Marte. But in order to bring in the type of pitcher the D-backs need with an expected reduction in payroll looming may require a tough decision. Hazen is open to that.

"I think the way our team is constructed right now, I have to be open-minded and listen to what possibilities could be out there to put the team in a better spot for us as it relates to pitching," Hazen said.

"The amount of pitching that we need to add to this roster, we need to be open-minded to how all that could come together."

It may not mean Arizona is in the midst of negotiations at this current moment. Marte may not be traded at all.

But there is significant interest from other teams, as there should be for a player of Marte's caliber. If a trade is more significantly explored, there will be plenty of traction.

