D-backs Insider Addresses Ketel Marte Trade Rumor

The latest in a series of Ketel Marte reports offers a slightly different perspective on the Arizona Diamondbacks' desire to work out a trade.

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) steps to the plate against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Chase Field on Sept. 3, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte (4) steps to the plate against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Chase Field on Sept. 3, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Monday, a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale gave Arizona Diamondbacks fans the uneasy news that the D-backs are reportedly "motivated" to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

That report was juxtaposed with two other reports: one from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert from a week prior, who said Arizona had "no intention" of trading Marte, and another from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro that called a Marte trade "unlikely."

Mere hours later on Monday, Arizona Sports 98.7 insider John Gambadoro offered his own insight into the situation, and it might calm D-backs fans' nerves, for the time being.

Diamondbacks Reportedly Not Shopping Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte
Sep 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second base Ketel Marte (4) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Gambadoro reports that the D-backs are not actively offering Marte to other clubs.

Of course, a lot can change throughout the course of a lengthy offseason, especially with some of the organizational displeasure with Marte that was reported mid-season. But for now, Arizona is open to a Marte trade — not proactively seeking one.

"Here is the easiest way to put this. Are the Diamondbacks shopping Ketel Marte - No," Gambadoro wrote on X/Twitter.

"Would they listen if someone called - Yes as they should and I would expect after what happened over the summer they may get a few calls. But actively calling teams to offer him in a trade? - that has not happened. I would say only Corbin Carroll and Ryne Nelson would be considered untouchable."

A Marte trade would certainly be quite the shock to a D-backs team that has so heavily relied on his (and the rest of their 1-4 hitters') offensive heroics. Marte is an all-time Diamondback, a three-time All-Star and a back-to-back Silver Slugger Award winner.

These swirling reports are all delivering slightly different information. Both Nightengale and Gambadoro are credible, well-sourced insiders. The truth may lie somewhere in between the two reports.

Perhaps the Diamondbacks are internally eager to trade Marte, but that doesn't mean they're actively calling teams with a package ready to offer (yet).

If the D-backs were to swing a deal, they would likely be targeting legitimate, top-end starting pitching — with control. An arm like Hunter Greene would likely be the type of deal Arizona is hoping to land.

Ultimately, the only way to find out is to wait and see. Either Marte is traded or he isn't, in the end. Arizona will either benefit from Marte's bat remaining in the lineup, or get a legitimate haul in return for their three-time All-Star.

ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

