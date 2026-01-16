Diamondbacks Reveal Key 2026 Spring Training Dates

After a lengthy offseason, Arizona Diamondbacks baseball is right around the corner. In just under one month's time, Spring Training will officially kick off for the 16th time at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.

On Friday, the D-backs announced some key dates for the advent of their Spring Training in a press release.

Diamondbacks Reveal 2026 Spring Training Dates

Some key dates for this year's Spring Training action:

Tuesday, February 10, 9:00 a.m. - First pitchers and catchers workout at Salt River Fields

Sunday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. - First full-squad workout

Friday, February 20, 1:10 p.m. - First Spring Training game (vs Colorado Rockies)

Beginning with the first pitchers and catchers day on February 10, workouts will be available to the general public free of charge between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. — tickets must be purchased to attend Spring Training games, however.

"Fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off Via de Ventura," reads the press release. "Additional parking information for Spring Training games can be [found at this link] and complex maps can be [found at this link]."

In total, the Diamondbacks will play 32 games over the course of Spring Training. That will include 17 games (including the first two back-to-back matchups of the Spring) at Salt River Fields. Arizona's first "home" game will come on Saturday, February 21 vs the Rockies.

The D-backs will play against all four NL West division rivals and will also play an exhibition game against the WBC Team Mexico squad on March 3 at Salt River Fields.

As has been the case in the past, Arizona will end its Spring Training slate with a pair of exhibition games against the Cleveland Guardians, which will take place at Chase Field on March 23 at 6:40 p.m. and March 24 at 12:40 p.m.

Spring Training offers a unique chance for fans to connect with their team, get a look at rising young players and prospects, and enjoy one of the nicest Spring venues in all of baseball. The regular season will begin March 26 on the road in Los Angeles, with the first D-backs home game set for Monday, March 30 against the Detroit Tigers.

For more scheduling information, or to purchase tickets for any of the D-backs' Spring contests, fans can visit this link.

