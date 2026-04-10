Diamondbacks Sign Former Pirates Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another addition to their organization.

According to their transaction logs, the D-backs have signed right-handed reliever Blake Cederlind to a minor league contract.

Cederlind is a veteran of numerous minor league seasons, but has only seen one short stint in the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates since he was drafted all the way back in 2016.

Per his own player page transaction log, Cederlind has been assigned to the Arizona Complex League, though that may not end up being the permanent level for the 30-year-old.

Diamondbacks sign former Pirates, Padres pitcher

Mar 1, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Blake Cederlind (49) pitches in the bottom of the fifth inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cederlind was taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Pirates. Though initially a starting pitcher, it did not take long for the right-hander to transition to a relief role.

He spent four seasons climbing up Pittsburgh's minor league system before making his debut in the 2020 covid-shortened season. He pitched just four innings in the big leagues in five appearances during that season, allowing two runs.

Cederlind did not pitch at all in the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to a UCL sprain that ultimately required Tommy John surgery.

He made his return to the field in 2023, but was released by the Pirates organization and picked up by the Padres. He pitched just 10.2 innings between both organizations in that season, was released by San Diego and did not make an appearance at any professional level in 2024 or 2025.

Because of this lack of recent data, it's difficult to break down exactly what Cederlind might provide to the D-backs' organization regardless of level. He has a career ERA of 5.35 in the minor leagues, with just 10 total innings pitched above the Double-A level.

During his short stint in the major leagues, he showcased three pitches — a sinker, cutter and slider. The sinker averaged an impressive 98.2 MPH, with the cutter falling just shy of 90 MPH. These readings are six years old, however, and prior to his elbow surgery.

It is unclear whether these velocity numbers represent what Cederlind is capable of doing in 2026 and beyond.

It is worth noting that Cederlind's MLB stint and largest stretch of success at the MiLB level overlapped with current D-backs assistant GM Jeremy Bleich's tenure in Pittburgh's front office. Bleich served as the director of pitching development with the Pirates, and was hired by Arizona to focus on that same (struggling) department.

Regardless, the Diamondbacks are not likely to utilize Cederlind in any meaningful role right away, barring a catastrophic series of events at the major-league and Triple-A level.