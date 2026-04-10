Explosive D-backs Offense Finally Rewards Rodriguez's Gem vs Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks took a dominant 7-1 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday night, earning a crucial series win to climb above .500. Arizona is 7-5, winning seven of the last 10 games since leaving Dodger Stadium.

The D-backs, missing Corbin Carroll from their starting lineup due to a minor hip issue, struggled to come away with enough base traffic to cause problems for Mets starter Nolan McLean. With a rested New York bullpen, the path to victory looked bleak.

Until it didn't.

McLean entered for the seventh inning with a 1-0 lead. He issued a leadoff walk and a one-out single. After 6.1 innings and the two runners aboard, he was lifted for former Diamondback Luke Weaver.

Against Weaver, Arizona's bottom-order hitters came to life. Gabriel Moreno hit a pinch-hit double to kick off what would become a four-run seventh.

Not satisfied with a 4-1 lead, Moreno capped another lopsided inning with his second double in the following frame, finishing his night 2-for-2 with two RBI in a game he did not start.

Ildemaro Vargas, Adrian Del Castillo and exciting rookie Jose Fernandez each had doubles of their own. Jorge Barrosa ripped an RBI triple.

"I'm really proud of these guys," manager Torey Lovullo told D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame.

"They came together. They played together. It was one guy after another. It wasn't the same guy throughout the course of the evening. So it was a great team win, and that's what makes it so special."

As encouraging as it was to see the D-backs come away with up-and-down production, the pitching effort might have been even better — and it began with Eduardo Rodriguez.

Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez delivers quality start

Apr 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rodriguez had begun his 2026 season on a very solid note, pitching back-to-back scoreless appearances in his first and second start of the year — his first time doing so since 2023.

That scoreless streak would, in fact, end on Thursday night, as he surrendered a first-inning solo home run to Luis Robert Jr. with two outs.

But from there, Rodriguez was able to battle through a gritty six-inning quality start, keeping the Mets scoreless for his final five frames. He became the first Arizona pitcher to exceed 100 pitches on the season, needing 102 to get through an inefficient, yet extremely effective outing.

In a continuation of a surprising — yet welcome — recent trend, Arizona's bullpen took the game the distance without a hint of trouble.

Right-hander Taylor Clarke threw a scoreless seventh on just 10 pitches. Taylor Rashi threw the final two innings in brilliant fashion. Rashi needed 21 pitches to get six straight outs, picking up nine whiffs and three strikeouts without allowing a baserunner in the process.