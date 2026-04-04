How Unfortunate Jordan Lawlar Injury Changes the Diamondbacks' Plans

The Arizona Diamondbacks received the horrible news Friday morning that Jordan Lawlar had suffered a fractured right wrist from a hit-by-pitch Thursday night.

Initial X-rays did not reveal the break, but a follow-up CT scan found the non-displaced hairline fracture. The budding outfielder will not require surgery, according to manager Torey Lovullo, but he will still miss at least six weeks, and it could be longer.

The cascading effects of this injury are multi-faceted. The manager went through all the likely playing time ramifications of the injury.

Torey Lovullo Explains What's Next for the Diamondbacks

Adrian Del Castillo was the corresponding move for Lawlar. He has been rehabbing a left calf strain. A catcher by trade, Lovullo said that most of his reps would come at DH, although he could catch if absolutely needed. Also look for him to hit near the middle of the lineup, perhaps fifth.

"I think when he plays, I'm going to stick him in the middle lineup. We need some part of that lineup in the middle to hold down the fort. Not that the other guys haven't, or they can't, or they won't. It's just for right now, that's where I want to see somebody hit behind [Gabriel Moreno]. If Gabi were to hit fourth, I think [Del Castillo] fits that spot really well for us," Lovullo said.

Tim Tawa and Jorge Barrosa in the Outfield

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Tim Tawa against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo indicated that Tim Tawa and Jorge Barrosa will get opportunities to fill Lawlar's spot in left field.

"They're both playing good baseball right now, so they're both going to get some opportunities. I'll fill it in however best possible, but I want to help maximize the potential to score runs. They've both been doing a really good job, so I'm not going to say one over the other right now," Lovullo said.

Both will also have the opportunity to back up Alek Thomas in center field, especially when there is a left-hand starter on the mound, according to Lovullo.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ryan Waldschmidt

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will not return before the end of April, or perhaps early May. When he does come back he'll DH and play left field.

The organization's No. 1 prospect, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, has gotten off to a somewhat slow start with Triple-A Reno.

"I want [Waldschmidt] to go down there and get his own footing in AAA and find his way to the big leagues in the right time," Lovullo said. "He's going to be a big leader. It's a matter of when. He needs more seasoning, and he's getting that right now."

What of Jose Fernandez?

Apr 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Jose Fernandez in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jose Fernandez was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game on Friday (he entered late in Thursday's blowout loss). This despite his sensational MLB debut on Tuesday in which he hit two homers. He followed that up by filling in at first base and making several strong defensive plays.

"I want to pick good spots to let him go out there and execute and have success," Lovullo said.

"I have a good player, Nolan Arenado, who plays his primary position. I have Geraldo Perdomo, who also plays his primary position. I just want to be mindful of the defensive aspect of it. We've got to pickup the baseball. I want to get Nolan rolling."

On follow-up the manager was asked about Fernandez taking reps at first base.

"He could possibly get some more first base reps. Once again, you've got a proven defender over there [Carlos Santana], and I know Jose can play first base. I put him over there and told you guys a couple days ago, I put him there because he can play first base.

"I want to be mindful of a few things that are moving around this team, and we'll make decisions the best way we can to help us score some runs," Lovullo said.

Arenado has started the year hitting 4-for-21 (.190) with six strikeouts. Santana is 1-for-20 with an .050 batting average so far. In this writer's opinion, the two veterans will need to improve very quickly at the plate for there to be continued justification for not playing the rookie over one or both of them.