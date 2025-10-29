Jordan Lawlar's New Position Could Solve D-backs' Infield Dilemma
For the first time this winter league season, Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Jordan Lawlar got into a game for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Republic — with a new twist to his game.
Lawlar went 1-for-5 at the plate with a double and a pair of RBI. He scored a run and struck out three times. It's worth noting the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) is considered a pitcher-friendly environment.
But the most intriguing aspect of Lawlar's performance was not his offense. Arizona's young infielder played all nine innings at a new position — center field. Lawlar has not played center field at the professional level in his career.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Plays Center Field
It's been an intent of the team for some time to get Lawlar reps in center. With a logjam in the infield, it makes the most sense to try and add as much positional versatility as possible to the equation.
Arizona's infield situation is facing a roster dilemma, particularly with regard to third base. Blaze Alexander earned the majority of the starts at third (after the Eugenio Suárez trade) in 2025, and performed well in that role.
Relate Content: Diamondbacks Face Tough Roster Dilemma
Geraldo Perdomo is a rising star, and won't be ceding everyday shortstop duties, barring an injury.
Ketel Marte is still playing second base at a high level, paired with his All-Star bat. And according to According to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, the D-backs would prefer to keep Lawlar away from second.
That has made it somewhat difficult to get Lawlar regular chances to start and play full games — a factor that has led to a slow development process at the major league level for the 23-year-old.
When he did play, Lawlar got the majority of his limited defensive reps at third in the 2025 season. He made some highlight-reel plays, but also committed four errors in just 76 innings.
Why Lawlar Playing Center Field Could Help Diamondbacks
Assuming Arizona does not opt to trade Lawlar, his development into a regular outfield option could benefit the D-backs to a high degree.
While Lawlar's bat did not show up until the latter end of 2025, it's worth noting he hit .308/.364/.487 in the last month of the season, including his first career walk-off winner.
If he's able to find a home in the outfield, the benefit is multifaceted.
For one, Arizona will be able to put a right-handed bat with power upside in the outfield — something they lacked after Randal Grichuk was traded and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went down with an ACL tear.
That would also free up the infield to run with its best iteration, allowing Alexander to man the hot corner at his usual near-everyday clip.
But perhaps most importantly, removing the need for such a heavily split share of defensive reps would allow Lawlar to find his rhythm and emerge as a true major-leaguer. Even through his early struggles the potential has been there, but the playing time hasn't.