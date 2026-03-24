Key Roles the Diamondbacks Quietly Locked In This Spring

The Arizona Diamondbacks have all but finalized their opening day roster after a lengthy slate of camp battles in Cactus League play.

There have been some major questions about the state of Arizona's roster, particularly with how banged-up it became toward the end of 2025. But the D-backs now have a preliminary idea of what their 2026 team will look like.

Below are three of the roles that have quietly been resolved throughout spring training.

Utility Infielder - Ildemaro Vargas / Tim Tawa

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) makes the play against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Manager Torey Lovullo announced that infielders Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa both made the major league roster. They will both be used in utility infield roles, though Vargas is the one more likely to serve as the D-backs' backup shortstop behind Geraldo Perdomo. Tawa would only be used in that spot in case of emergency.

"I love his versatility," Lovullo said of Vargas. "He can play second, third, short. We had no first baseman for the final two and a half weeks of the season last year. We put him at first base in a pennant race. It's crazy. And he held his own."

Both Vargas and Tawa filled in at first base during 2025, and both are capable of playing every infield position. Tawa is also a useful outfielder, in a pinch.

Vargas crushed the baseball in spring training, hitting .378/.391/.600 with two homers in 15 Cactus League games. Tawa hit a similarly productive .318/.426/.523 with two homers in 16 games.

Closer - RHP Paul Sewald

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Torey Lovullo has not officially named his closer, but the writing is certainly on the wall that it will be Arizona's former World Series closer once again.

Paul Sewald has looked much sharper this spring, and is seeking a bounce-back after an injury-riddled 2025. His fastball velocity is up a tick, hanging between 91-93 again, and he has a 2.57 ERA this spring.

"I really like what I saw," Lovullo said, when asked if Sewald would be the D-backs' closer once again.

"It's the personality. It's the confidence. It's not looking glossy-eyed in a very critical situation. Those are the things that I know of, and the stuff is matching right now. So what does that mean? It looks really good."

"We're going to count on Paul. We're definitely going to count on Paul."

Lovullo has maintained that he may not even officially announce a closer until game time itself, but it certainly looks like Sewald is headed for that job once again.

Fourth Outfielder - Jorge Barrosa

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa (1) bats against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on Feb. 20, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jorge Barrosa is another bubble player who was officially named to the opening day roster on Monday. Barrosa has always been a high-quality defensive outfielder — perhaps sneakily the best on the team — but has struggled to hit consistently, even in the minor leagues.

Barrosa has been explosive this spring, however, hitting to an impressive .333/.404/.714 slash with three homers over 15 games. His speed on the bases doesn't hurt, either.

For the time being, Barrosa will be the next man up, and may very well start a decent chunk of games, behind Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jordan Lawlar.