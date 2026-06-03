Torey Lovullo Addresses Controversial Geraldo Perdomo Bunt vs Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks were locked in a tight contest with their NL West Rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, trailing by one run in the ninth inning of a 6-5 game.

In each of the seventh, eighth and ninth inning, the Diamondbacks were able to put the tying run in scoring position. Twice they had the go-ahead run on, as well.

Unfortunately, Arizona could not come away with the comeback victory, despite climbing back from two separate four-run deficits. But one particular bunt play stood out, and seemed to gather a hefty amount of negative attention.

Geraldo Perdomo, who had gotten a day off initially, but entered earlier in the game as a pinch-hitter, was up to bat with Ildemaro Vargas (the tying run) at first base in the ninth inning. With one out and a 3-1 count, Perdomo opted for a bunt attempt.

The bunt was successful in terms of moving the runner. Vargas moved to second base, but Perdomo was thrown out at first on a somewhat-close play by left-hander Tanner Scott.

Interesting time for a bunt attempt pic.twitter.com/FNOUb1tfsc — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 3, 2026

Unfortunately, Pavin Smith would ground out in Arizona's next at-bat, stranding Vargas at second base.

With a play like that, there's bound to be criticism and controversy. Manager Torey Lovullo addressed that head-on in his postgame press conference.

Torey Lovullo on Geraldo Perdomo's bunt attempt

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo attempts to lay down a bunt against the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 8, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the way Lovullo described it, it sounded like Perdomo made that decision on his own, rather than in response to a call from the dugout. Lovullo did not explicitly state that, however.

"It's an instinctual play," Lovullo said of Perdomo's bunt attempt. "He has the right to do that. In that situation, if he sees that third baseman back, I'd like to see it either be a base hit or a foul ball. He just bunted a little bit too close to the pitcher."

The play was a bit of a stark contrast to what happened in Monday night's win over LA, as a quick-thinking bunt by Tommy Troy in the eighth inning turned into a base hit and an extra insurance run as a result of a Ketel Marte home run. That was certainly not the case Tuesday.

Perdomo is one of the best — if not the best — bunters on the team. In a situation like that, considering his struggles at the plate, it's not as outrageous of an idea as some might say. The execution, however, was not what it needed to be.

"I don't want to take anything away from a player that's between the white lines who sees something," Lovullo said. "We train that. We talk about that. And when it shows up, like Tommy Troy did yesterday, it ends up being a good play. But you've got to execute.

"I have no problem with him trying to make an instinctual play," the manager said.

Perdomo is hitting .224/.332/.347 on the season — a far cry from his fourth-place MVP season and seven-WAR campaign in 2025. He's still been a valuable player, playing good defense and providing some productive outs, but Arizona would love to see his bat become a weapon again.