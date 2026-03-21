Ryne Nelson's Final Spring Start Could be a Sign of Even Better 2026

The 100-degree heat at Salt River Fields was anything but a hindrance for Nevada native Ryne Nelson on Saturday afternoon.

The young righty fired five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing just four hits and striking out seven batters. He picked up 16 whiffs on 38 swings and did not issue a walk, as the Arizona Diamondbacks took down the Texas Rangers 5-2.

Nelson, who emerged as the Diamondbacks' top starting arm in 2025, is poised for another productive campaign — this time without any doubts as to his role in the rotation.

Diamondbacks Ryne Nelson gets deep into game in final tune-up

Nelson was able to land 49 of his 71 pitches for strikes. At a regular-season pace, he might have delivered seven scoreless frames.

"[Nelson] went out there and executed a really good game plan," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. Got to the pitch count, got through the innings, just attacked the zone."

Notably, Nelson's four-seam fastball sat quite high, reading out at just below 98 MPH on multiple occasions. There was no significant decrease as the game progressed; his final pitch of the day was an even 97.

Nelson's velocity is not the only weapon he possesses, but retaining an ability to keep it high for the duration of lengthier outings is something he's been working toward this spring.

"It felt good," Nelson said after his outing Saturday. "[I'm] getting deeper into games, which is nice, and I feel like I had stamina that's holding up throughout the game, so that's nice to see.

"I feel like that's one of the main question marks, is how you're going to feel later into the games. But today felt good. I felt like I could keep going if that was the plan. Happy with it."

Nelson said he's gotten "stronger" and "leaner" this offseason, in hopes of maintaining a high level deep into games.

"I think that kind of just been my focus this year, is to make sure I don't let off the gas pedal," he said. My offseason work... I feel like that kind of contributes to being able to push the velocity deeper into games."

It was an elite outing that capped off what has been an elite spring training for the right-hander. Over 17 Cactus League innings, Nelson has 23 strikeouts against just two walks allowed.

Diamondbacks defeat Rangers 5-2

Arizona Diamondbacks Alek Thomas (5) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nelson led what was an exceptional day of pitching for Arizona. Right-handers Taylor Clarke and Paul Sewald followed with a scoreless inning each. Left-hander Spencer Giesting closed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Right-hander Isaiah Campbell allowed Texas' only two runs of the day, giving up a pair of base hits and walks.

Offensively, the big knock came off the bat of Alek Thomas. Thomas crushed a 432-foot three-run homer deep to right field off Rangers left-hander Austin Gomber. Nolan Arenado added to the lead with a solo homer in the sixth inning off former Diamondback Jalen Beeks.

Ketel Marte went 2-for-3 at the plate. Ildemaro Vargas went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.