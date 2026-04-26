Geraldo Perdomo Out of D-backs Lineup after Concerning Injury

After an ugly, injury-riddled loss to the San Diego Padres in Mexico City, the Arizona Diamondbacks will not see star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo in the starting lineup for game two.

Perdomo suffered an ankle injury late in Saturday's game in an attempt to turn a double play. He was charged with an error after failing to field the ball cleanly, and in the process suffered an injury.

The official diagnosis from the D-backs was a left ankle sprain. Perdomo is still considered day-to-day for the time being. Manager Torey Lovullo (via Nick Piecoro of AZCentral), feels "strongly" that Perdomo will be able to avoid a stay on the injured list, though that could change.

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo out of lineup with ankle sprain

Apr 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) and second baseman Tim Tawa (13) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Below is the D-backs' full lineup for Sunday's game, minus their starting shortstop:

2B Ildemaro Vargas DH Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. C Adrian Del Castillo SS Jose Fernandez 3B Nolan Arenado CF Alek Thomas 1B Tim Tawa

In Perdomo's place at shortstop will be Jose Fernandez. It will not be the rookie's first start at shortstop, as he manned that spot in Arizona's finale against the Toronto Blue Jays when Perdomo received an off day.

Fernandez has looked proficient at every infield position he's played — and he's played all of them except second base. The rangy infielder holds a +3 Defensive Runs Saved value across those three positions.

Meanwhile, Ketel Marte will get a day off his feet as the DH, with the red-hot Ildemaro Vargas taking over second base duties — and leading off the batting order in place of Perdomo. Tim Tawa will play first base.

Vargas extended his MLB-leading hit streak to 22 games on Saturday, dating back to the tail end of 2025. For 2026, he's at an ever-growing franchise-record 19 game streak.

The Diamondbacks also made a roster move, selecting Double-A infielder Jesus Valdez to the major league roster. Valdez will serve as the 27th man for Sunday's game, but will head back to Amarillo following the game.

Diamondbacks Ryne Nelson looking to rebound from disaster start

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ryne Nelson will get the start for Arizona, as he looks to bounce back from the worst start of his major league career. Nelson was pulled from his last start against the Blue Jays after recording only one out and giving up a disastrous eight runs.

Nelson will not have the luxury of leaving so soon in Sunday's game. Long reliever Brandon Pfaadt pitched three-plus innings on 56 pitches Saturday afternoon, and will not be available to provide length. Andrew Hoffmann, who also carries multi-inning capability, also pitched in Saturday's game.

The D-backs will need Nelson to provide at least moderate length, and all parties will hope for better results.