Diamondbacks Engineer Major Comeback Win over Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks were staring down a 4-0 deficit at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. But as they've frequently done, both in this young season and prior, they strung together a rapid comeback in a five-run inning to earn a big series-opening win on the road.

Righty Michael Soroka was blown up for four runs in the first, but settled in enough to earn his third win of the season. The D-backs got 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, and were able to hold on for the eventual 5-4 victory.

D-backs offense explodes in fifth inning

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks were simply lost at the plate through the first four innings against Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo. And then, as they so often do, they built a lopsided inning.

Arizona got an infield single from Jose Fernandez, a walk from Tim Tawa and a bunt single by Alek Thomas. With bases loaded, Ketel Marte slapped a two-run single to left field. Ildemaro Vargas then singled to close the gap to one run.

It would be veteran catcher James McCann — who had entered two innings prior in place of an injured Gabriel Moreno — who would deliver the go-ahead knock, sending a two-run double to the right field wall.

The Diamondbacks, once again, found a way to build a big inning without hitting a home run.

"It's just pass the baton to the next guy," McCann said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame. "And that's the beauty of this lineup, is someone different is gonna get you each night."

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka settles in

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Soroka's night did not get off to an auspicious start. The right-hander allowed all four of the first batters he faced to score, three coming on a three-run blast off the bat of Brandon Marsh.

With a 4-0 deficit and no outs recorded, Soroka suddenly took a firm command of the game. He would go on to pitch the next 5.2 innings without giving up a run, allowing only two hits in the process. He walked two for the contest, and punched out 10 batters for the second time as a member of the D-backs — with 16 whiffs on the night.

As a result of Arizona's five-run outburst and a minor cleanup job from Jonathan Loaisiga, Soroka left with a 5-4 lead, in line for the win after what became a truly solid performance.

Loaisiga would get three outs without giving up a baserunner. Right-hander Juan Morillo struck out three batters in 1.1 innings of work.

Closer Paul Sewald put a bow on it with a quick ninth inning, escaping a two-out triple off the bat of Crawford for his fourth save. Sewald is 4-for-4 in save opportunities with a 3.38 ERA.