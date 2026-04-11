Diamondbacks Engineer Major Comeback Win over Phillies
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The Arizona Diamondbacks were staring down a 4-0 deficit at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. But as they've frequently done, both in this young season and prior, they strung together a rapid comeback in a five-run inning to earn a big series-opening win on the road.
Righty Michael Soroka was blown up for four runs in the first, but settled in enough to earn his third win of the season. The D-backs got 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, and were able to hold on for the eventual 5-4 victory.
D-backs offense explodes in fifth inning
The Diamondbacks were simply lost at the plate through the first four innings against Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo. And then, as they so often do, they built a lopsided inning.
Arizona got an infield single from Jose Fernandez, a walk from Tim Tawa and a bunt single by Alek Thomas. With bases loaded, Ketel Marte slapped a two-run single to left field. Ildemaro Vargas then singled to close the gap to one run.
It would be veteran catcher James McCann — who had entered two innings prior in place of an injured Gabriel Moreno — who would deliver the go-ahead knock, sending a two-run double to the right field wall.
The Diamondbacks, once again, found a way to build a big inning without hitting a home run.
"It's just pass the baton to the next guy," McCann said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson postgame. "And that's the beauty of this lineup, is someone different is gonna get you each night."
Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka settles in
Soroka's night did not get off to an auspicious start. The right-hander allowed all four of the first batters he faced to score, three coming on a three-run blast off the bat of Brandon Marsh.
With a 4-0 deficit and no outs recorded, Soroka suddenly took a firm command of the game. He would go on to pitch the next 5.2 innings without giving up a run, allowing only two hits in the process. He walked two for the contest, and punched out 10 batters for the second time as a member of the D-backs — with 16 whiffs on the night.
As a result of Arizona's five-run outburst and a minor cleanup job from Jonathan Loaisiga, Soroka left with a 5-4 lead, in line for the win after what became a truly solid performance.
Loaisiga would get three outs without giving up a baserunner. Right-hander Juan Morillo struck out three batters in 1.1 innings of work.
Closer Paul Sewald put a bow on it with a quick ninth inning, escaping a two-out triple off the bat of Crawford for his fourth save. Sewald is 4-for-4 in save opportunities with a 3.38 ERA.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz