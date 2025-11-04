Why Diamondbacks Hired New Third-Base Coach J.R. House
On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks introduced new third-base coach J.R. House to the Phoenix media.
House, who's taking over a previously-controversial role on Arizona's coaching staff, will also own catching coach duties.
Relate Content: D-backs' New Third-Base Coach Reveals Coaching Philosophy
So what, exactly, was the reasoning behind the hire? Manager Torey Lovullo revealed that decision process in Tuesday's introductory press conference.
Why Diamondbacks Hired J.R. House
Lovullo gave a flurry of reasons for the hire, but higlighted House's baseball IQ, as well as his familiarity with Arizona's organization.
"The thing that drew me to J.R. is his baseball mind, his willingness to teach and learn. And then [he's] just a baseball junkie. I'm a baseball junkie. I want baseball junkies around me. ... That was the first thing. I don't want to undersell that," Lovullo said.
But it's also a homecoming for House. Though he served as the Cincinnati Reds' third-base coach in the 2025 season, House spent several seasons in the D-backs' organization, managing the Hillsboro Hops and Visalia Rawhide before serving as Field Coordinator in 2018.
"This is an organization that he is very familiar with." Lovullo said. "That, of course, was a driving factor. But between me and him and my respect that I have for him as just a baseball mind and as a teacher is pretty immense."
Lovullo said House had been a return target for Arizona for some time. The D-backs had tried to bring him back for "several years."
House told reporters he was "extremely pumped" to return to Arizona — the place he and his family call home.
"The family and I are really, really excited to get back. This is home for us. It's where we've lived the last 12 years. I wasn't born and raised here, but my kids have been. So we're just really, really excited to be able to be here," House said.
"I grew up as a coach within this organization, through player development, a lot of familiarity, a lot of friends, lifelong friends that are here. And even a lot of the players are still here from when we were here. So looking forward to getting to see all them and continue to build the relationships."
House also has plenty of major league experience coaching third base — something that position lacked in Arizona to begin 2025. Lovullo emphasized House's experience.
"With his his knowledge and his ability to to be as familiar as possible with every arm in the outfield right now, because he has this experience. That was a big driving factor. ... I've watched him send runners right in front of me with great success, and there's always a reason for it.
"He's got great major league experience. He's he's a great teacher. So when you're drawn to somebody the way that I have been since I've met him, and then you watch it play out on a baseball field, it's a great match," Lovullo said.