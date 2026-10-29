With World Series Over, 9 Diamondbacks Officially Become Free Agents

The World Series ended on Wednesday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers claimed their first-ever title over the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. And now, the major league offseason can officially begin.

Clubs who did not make the final series of the year — including the playoff-less Arizona Diamondbacks — have been awaiting this day since their elimination.

The conclusion of the Fall Classic means pending free agents officially hit the open market. As a result, nine members of the Diamondbacks' 2026 roster are now officially free agents.

Here they all are:

Nine Diamondbacks players become free agents

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the nine listed, there is a notable omission. Right-hander Michael Soroka has a mutual option for the 2027 season.

Both he and the team have until five days following the conclusion of the World Series to make their respective decisions, but mutual options are almost never pickeed up by both sides. Soroka is all but guaranteed to test his market, even though he has stated a desire to return to Arizona.

Here's who officially hit the market as of Thursday, however:

RHP Taylor Clarke

Taylor Clarke pitched to a 2.96 ERA over the course of a heavy 73-inning workload in 2026. As first reported by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks have interest in bringing Clarke back. He could very well be affordable enough to do so.

RHP Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen had another brutal season. He pitched to a 6.07 ERA on a one-year deal, spent time on the IL with an elbow injury and was moved to the bullpen for his final few games in a Diamondbacks jersey. This was likely it for him in Arizona.

RHP Kevin Ginkel

Kevin Ginkel had some ups and downs, but a 4.12 ERA doesn't illustrate his relative stability over 67.2 innings. He has a 3.91 ERA and strong peripherals over his eight-year D-backs career. Ginkel has been a top reliever for Torey Lovullo, but posted what appeared to be a goodbye message on his Instagram account after the regular season ended.

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

Jonathan Loaisiga was a small move that paid off in a big way. He pitched to a 2.42 ERA in 67 innings, both by far the best since his 2021 season. He'll likely be priced out of the D-backs' range.

RHP Dennis Santana

The Diamondbacks snagged Santana after he was released by the Pirates following a 6.05 ERA stretch. He was better in Arizona, with a 4.20 ERA inflated mostly by one blowup at Coors Field. He could be a value re-sign.

RHP Ryan Thompson

Ryan Thompson had a strong start to 2026, but it ended with a string of poor outings and a back/hip injury from which he never returned. Thompson produced a 4.43 ERA in 2026 and has been one of the D-backs' more reliable leverage arms since 2023, but is likely to move on.

LHP A.J. Puk

A.J. Puk never made it back from the elbow surgery he had in 2025 after a shoulder injury ended his rehab attempts in 2026. He has only pitched 35.1 innings for Arizona since he was acquired at the 2024 deadline. He probably won't return.

C James McCann

James McCann spent some time on the IL, but had another strong season backing up Gabriel Moreno. McCann hit .282/.311/.455 for a .766 OPS in 52 games; it would make sense for the D-backs to try and bring him back on another lower-cost deal.

UTL Ildemaro Vargas

Ildemaro Vargas' .254/.298/.377 slash and .675 OPS don't jump out, though he did enjoy one of the most impressive offensive stretches in baseball to begin the year. Still, Vargas was a very valuable and versatile player, earning a finalist berth for the utility Gold Glove category while remaining a positive locker room presence. Arizona should try to retain him.