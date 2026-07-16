Corbin Carroll Sends D-backs Nike RBI Teams Off to Regional Tournament

It's not the All-Star break for everyone.

Arizona Diamondbacks Nike RBI baseball and softball teams are headed to their Western Regional tournament on Thursday, and they'll be doing so in style.

On July 3, star outfielder Corbin Carroll surprised members of the senior baseball junior baseball and girls softball teams with a haul of brand-new equipment. It's not the first time Carroll has been involved with this program, which continues to grow in its positive impact.

Uniforms, cleats and travel gear were handed out to 48 young athletes as they prepare for the tournament. They've since departed to Portland, where they'll play for the West Regional title from July 16-19.

What are the D-backs Nike RBI teams?

Arizona Diamondbacks Nike RBI teams | Arizona Diamondbacks Communications - Marie Underwood.

The Nike RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program is a free outreach initiative by major league baseball for youth ages 5-18. It's designed to provide an opportunity to play baseball and softball for young people in underserved areas who might not otherwise have that chance.

There are three divisions that are eligible to compete in tournament play: senior baseball (ages 16-18), junior baseball (ages 13-15) and girls' softball (ages 14-18). The junior RBI program, meanwhile, serves children 12 and under.

The Diamondbacks' teams are among the top-performing groups in the country. The senior baseball team has won its region in each of the past three seasons, and took home the World Series trophy in 2025. The girls softball team won the West region in 2025, as well.

It's a positive program that allows youth to hone their athletic skills and develop into competitive players, while also getting a chance to play in front of scouts that they might not have otherwise been afforded.

Take Adolfo Pacheco, an alumni of that 2025 senior baseball championship squad, for example. Pacheco turned his experience with the Nike RBI program into an opportunity at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, which has since become a future roster spot for Arizona State University.

Pacheco came back to Salt River Fields this past week to work out with the 2026 Nike RBI teams.

"I want to come back and spend time with the players," Pacheco said (via Jose Romero of AZCentral). "Either show them some tips and tricks, or just being around is a big factor. I know they can pick up some stuff off me, I know I can pick their brain also."

Perhaps this year's group of squads can bring some of the same magic they've shown in recent years. Regardless, they'll do so in style.