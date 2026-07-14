Every Diamondbacks Player to Appear in the All-Star Game by Year

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is here, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have two notable players representing the organization: Corbin Carroll and Eduardo Rodriguez.

For the 25-year-old Carroll, it's his third trip to the Midsummer Classic in parts of five major league seasons. For the veteran southpaw Rodriguez, it's his first appearance.

With the game nearly here, let's take a look at all the All-Star representation the Diamondbacks have seen come through their organization in the past.

Every Diamondbacks All-Star by year

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League second baseman Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks (4) hits the ball during the first inning during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stats shown for the players below are made up of either their full-season slash line, OPS and home run total (position player) or full-season win-loss record and ERA (pitcher).

1998

OF Devon White - .279/.335/.456, .792 OPS, 22 HR

1999

LHP Randy Johnson - 17-9, 2.48 ERA

OF Luis Gonzalez - .336/.403/.549, .952 OPS, 26 HR

INF Jay Bell - .289/.374/.557, .931 OPS, 38 HR

INF Matt Williams - .303/.344/.536, .880 OPS, 35 HR

2000

OF Steve Finley - .280/.361/.544, .904 OPS, 35 HR

LHP Randy Johnson - 19.6, 2.64 ERA

2001

LHP Randy Johnson - 21-6, 2.49 ERA

RHP Curt Schilling - 22-6, 2.98 ERA

OF Luis Gonzalez .325/.429/.688, 1.117 OPS, 57 HR

2002

LHP Randy Johnson - 24-5, 2.32 ERA

RHP Curt Schilling - 23-7, 3.23 ERA

RHP Byung-Hyun Kim - 8-3, 2.04 ERA, 36 SV

OF Luis Gonzalez - .288/.400/.496, .896 OPS, 28 HR

C Damian Miller - .249/.340/.434, .775 OPS, 11 HR

2B Junior Spivey - .301/.389/.476, .865 OPS, 16 HR

2003

OF Luis Gonzalez - .304/.402/.532, .934 OPS, 26 HR

2004

LHP Randy Johnson - 16-14, 2.60 ERA

2005

OF Luis Gonzalez - .271/.366/.459, .825 OPS, 24 HR

2006

RHP Brandon Webb - 16-8, 3.10 ERA

2007

RHP Brandon Webb - 18-10, 3.01 ERA

RHP Jose Valverde - 1-4, 2.66 ERA, 47 SV

2B Orlando Hudson - .294/.376/.441, .817 OPS, 10 HR

2008

RHP Brandon Webb - 22-7, 3.30 ERA

RHP Dan Haren - 16-8, 3.33 ERA

2009

RHP Dan Haren - 14-10, 3.14 ERA

OF Justin Upton - .300/.366/.532, .899 OPS, 26 HR

2010

OF Chris Young - .257/.341/.452, .793 OPS, 27 HR

2011

OF Justin Upton - .280/.355/.430, .785 OPS, 17 HR

C Miguel Montero - .282/.351/.469, .820 OPS, 18 HR

2012

LHP Wade Miley - 16-11, 3.33 ERA

2013

1B Paul Goldschmidt - .302/.401/.551, .952 OPS, 36 HR

LHP Patrick Corbin - 14-8, 3.41 ERA

2014

C Miguel Montero - .243/.329/.370, .699 OPS, 13 HR

1B Paul Goldschmidt .300/.396/.542, .938 OPS, 19 HR

2015

OF AJ Pollock - .315/.367/.498, .865 OPS, 20 HR

1B Paul Goldschmidt - .321/.435/.570, 1.005 OPS, 33 HR

2016

1B Paul Goldschmidt - .297/.411/.489, .899 OPS, 24 HR

2017

RHP Zack Greinke - 17-7, 3.20 ERA

LHP Robbie Ray - 15-5, 2.89 ERA

1B Paul Goldschmidt - .290/.389/.533, .922 OPS, 33 HR

UTL Jake Lamb - .248/.357/.487, .844 OPS, 30 HR

2018

RHP Zack Greinke - 15-11, 3.21 ERA

LHP Patrick Corbin - 11-7, 3.15 ERA

1B Paul Goldschmidt - .290/.389/.533, .922 OPS, 33 HR

2019

RHP Zack Greinke - 10-4, 2.90 ERA (first half with AZ)

2B Ketel Marte - .329/.389/.592, .981 OPS, 32 HR

(No All-Star Game in 2020)

2021

INF Eduardo Escobar - .246/.300/.478, .778 OPS, 22 HR (first half with AZ)

2022

LHP Joe Mantiply - 2-5, 2.85 ERA, 2 SV

2023

RHP Zac Gallen - 17-9, 3.47 ERA

OF Corbin Carroll - .285/.362/.506, .868 OPS, 25 HR

SS Geraldo Perdomo - .246/.353/.359, .712 OPS, 6 HR

OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - .261/.309/.463, .772 OPS, 24 HR

2024

2B Ketel Marte - .292/.372/.560, .932 OPS, 36 HR

2025

2B Ketel Marte - .283/.376/.517, .893 OPS, 28 HR

3B Eugenio Suarez - .248/.320/.576, .897 OPS, 36 HR (first half with AZ)

OF Corbin Carroll - .259/.343/.541, .883 OPS, 31 HR

2026

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez - 8-3, 2.29 ERA (first half)

OF Corbin Carroll - .252/.347/.478, .825 OPS, 13 HR

And, hopefully, many more to come.