Every Diamondbacks Player to Appear in the All-Star Game by Year
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The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is here, and the Arizona Diamondbacks have two notable players representing the organization: Corbin Carroll and Eduardo Rodriguez.
For the 25-year-old Carroll, it's his third trip to the Midsummer Classic in parts of five major league seasons. For the veteran southpaw Rodriguez, it's his first appearance.
With the game nearly here, let's take a look at all the All-Star representation the Diamondbacks have seen come through their organization in the past.
Every Diamondbacks All-Star by year
Stats shown for the players below are made up of either their full-season slash line, OPS and home run total (position player) or full-season win-loss record and ERA (pitcher).
1998
- OF Devon White - .279/.335/.456, .792 OPS, 22 HR
1999
- LHP Randy Johnson - 17-9, 2.48 ERA
- OF Luis Gonzalez - .336/.403/.549, .952 OPS, 26 HR
- INF Jay Bell - .289/.374/.557, .931 OPS, 38 HR
- INF Matt Williams - .303/.344/.536, .880 OPS, 35 HR
2000
- OF Steve Finley - .280/.361/.544, .904 OPS, 35 HR
- LHP Randy Johnson - 19.6, 2.64 ERA
2001
- LHP Randy Johnson - 21-6, 2.49 ERA
- RHP Curt Schilling - 22-6, 2.98 ERA
- OF Luis Gonzalez .325/.429/.688, 1.117 OPS, 57 HR
2002
- LHP Randy Johnson - 24-5, 2.32 ERA
- RHP Curt Schilling - 23-7, 3.23 ERA
- RHP Byung-Hyun Kim - 8-3, 2.04 ERA, 36 SV
- OF Luis Gonzalez - .288/.400/.496, .896 OPS, 28 HR
- C Damian Miller - .249/.340/.434, .775 OPS, 11 HR
- 2B Junior Spivey - .301/.389/.476, .865 OPS, 16 HR
2003
- OF Luis Gonzalez - .304/.402/.532, .934 OPS, 26 HR
2004
- LHP Randy Johnson - 16-14, 2.60 ERA
2005
- OF Luis Gonzalez - .271/.366/.459, .825 OPS, 24 HR
2006
- RHP Brandon Webb - 16-8, 3.10 ERA
2007
- RHP Brandon Webb - 18-10, 3.01 ERA
- RHP Jose Valverde - 1-4, 2.66 ERA, 47 SV
- 2B Orlando Hudson - .294/.376/.441, .817 OPS, 10 HR
2008
- RHP Brandon Webb - 22-7, 3.30 ERA
- RHP Dan Haren - 16-8, 3.33 ERA
2009
- RHP Dan Haren - 14-10, 3.14 ERA
- OF Justin Upton - .300/.366/.532, .899 OPS, 26 HR
2010
- OF Chris Young - .257/.341/.452, .793 OPS, 27 HR
2011
- OF Justin Upton - .280/.355/.430, .785 OPS, 17 HR
- C Miguel Montero - .282/.351/.469, .820 OPS, 18 HR
2012
- LHP Wade Miley - 16-11, 3.33 ERA
2013
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt - .302/.401/.551, .952 OPS, 36 HR
- LHP Patrick Corbin - 14-8, 3.41 ERA
2014
- C Miguel Montero - .243/.329/.370, .699 OPS, 13 HR
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt .300/.396/.542, .938 OPS, 19 HR
2015
- OF AJ Pollock - .315/.367/.498, .865 OPS, 20 HR
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt - .321/.435/.570, 1.005 OPS, 33 HR
2016
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt - .297/.411/.489, .899 OPS, 24 HR
2017
- RHP Zack Greinke - 17-7, 3.20 ERA
- LHP Robbie Ray - 15-5, 2.89 ERA
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt - .290/.389/.533, .922 OPS, 33 HR
- UTL Jake Lamb - .248/.357/.487, .844 OPS, 30 HR
2018
- RHP Zack Greinke - 15-11, 3.21 ERA
- LHP Patrick Corbin - 11-7, 3.15 ERA
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt - .290/.389/.533, .922 OPS, 33 HR
2019
- RHP Zack Greinke - 10-4, 2.90 ERA (first half with AZ)
- 2B Ketel Marte - .329/.389/.592, .981 OPS, 32 HR
(No All-Star Game in 2020)
2021
- INF Eduardo Escobar - .246/.300/.478, .778 OPS, 22 HR (first half with AZ)
2022
- LHP Joe Mantiply - 2-5, 2.85 ERA, 2 SV
2023
- RHP Zac Gallen - 17-9, 3.47 ERA
- OF Corbin Carroll - .285/.362/.506, .868 OPS, 25 HR
- SS Geraldo Perdomo - .246/.353/.359, .712 OPS, 6 HR
- OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. - .261/.309/.463, .772 OPS, 24 HR
2024
- 2B Ketel Marte - .292/.372/.560, .932 OPS, 36 HR
2025
- 2B Ketel Marte - .283/.376/.517, .893 OPS, 28 HR
- 3B Eugenio Suarez - .248/.320/.576, .897 OPS, 36 HR (first half with AZ)
- OF Corbin Carroll - .259/.343/.541, .883 OPS, 31 HR
2026
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez - 8-3, 2.29 ERA (first half)
- OF Corbin Carroll - .252/.347/.478, .825 OPS, 13 HR
And, hopefully, many more to come.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz