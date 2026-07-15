3 Most Important Series on the D-backs' Schedule After All-Star Break

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not going to be without pressure once they come out of the 2026 All-Star Break.

The D-backs, heading into the break, came away with one of their most impressive — and necessary — series wins of the year, sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers to improve to 49-47. It was a notable improvement from the way they limped into the break last year.

But right out of the break, the Diamondbacks face a month's worth of games that might help define their season, both with regard to their plans at the August 3 Trade Deadline, and with their future playoff aspirations in mind.

These are the three most important series in the immediate future for Arizona, coming out of the All-Star Break.

1: Diamondbacks vs Cardinals, July 17-19

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; St Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) hits a home run during 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is Arizona's first series out of the break, and it's a big one. Arizona currently leads the season series with the surging Cardinals 2-1 despite a rainout in the finale of that four-game set.

Three games at home against St. Louis is exactly what the D-backs faced after last year's All-Star Break, and Arizona came away with a needed sweep.

Even a 2-1 series win would go a long way this time around. Not only would it set a positive tone coming out of the break, but the Cardinals are currently just 1.5 games ahead of the D-backs in the Wild Card race, while Arizona's gap to the final Wild Card berth is only 2.5 games in total.

Winning this series will be crucial. Sweeping would be huge, though difficult. The two teams are also playing a makeup game on July 23 in St. Louis as a result of the rainout. It would be best to not allow that adverse-condition single-instance game be the deciding factor.

2: Diamondbacks @ Nationals, July 24-26

Jul 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter James Wood (29) after drawing a walk against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks barely managed to avoid a sweep by the Nationals in their three-game series at Chase Field and now trail the season series 2-1.

The Washington offense has proven to be extremely potent, and they're making noise in the NL East, but have fallen down to 48-49 due to poor late-game bullpen efforts. Sound familiar?

The point is, the Nationals could end up being a threat sooner than later if Arizona can't keep them at bay, and to either level or overtake the season series could be huge.

3: Diamondbacks @ Pirates, July 27-29

Jul 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to the Cardinals, the Pirates are one of the NL teams with a slight lead in the Wild Card race over the Diamondbacks. They're 50-47 and seem to be playing much-improved baseball this season, particularly on offense.

Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona in their three-game series at Chase Field, and are currently a mere half game ahead of the Diamondbacks in the playoff picture.

This is another series the Diamondbacks will have to either win or find a way to sweep to drastically improve their playoff odds.