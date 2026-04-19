Corbin Carroll's Massive Grand Slam Erases D-backs' Mistakes

An restless, mistake-riddled game erupted into thunderous cheers from the Chase Field home crowd in the eighth inning, as Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll cleared the left field fence — and the bases.

A contest knotted at two runs apiece turned into a 6-2 D-backs win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the blink of an eye, as Carroll notched his third homer of the season. The Diamondbacks have now won four straight series.

Ildemaro Vargas single --> Alek Thomas single --> Ketel Marte walk --> Corbin Carroll grand slam off Jeff Hoffman.



Another four-run inning for Arizona breaks the game open.



6-2 Diamondbacks pic.twitter.com/kPqE6PiwxW — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) April 19, 2026

"Feel good. Awesome to keep the winning going," Carroll said. "Looked up there and saw how hard it was hit, definitely was hoping it would go."

Corbin Carroll puts D-backs on top

Though the winning blow came off Carroll's bat, the slam was a result of a near-perfect eighth-inning approach.

Facing Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman, the Diamondbacks picked up two well-placed singles off the bats of Ildemaro Vargas and Alek Thomas. Vargas extended his franchise-record season-opening hit streak to 14 games, while Thomas finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Ketel Marte then took a four-pitch walk to set Carroll up. That was all Arizona needed to overcome their early mistakes.

"Corbin deserves the credit, but the rest of the guys built the inning for him, and that's what we stand on," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "We want to build innings, and then at some point we're going to break through."

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who made his return to the field for the first time since tearing his ACL, went 0-for-4 at the plate, but did make a nice throw to nail Myles Straw at second base in the fourth.

D-backs overcome mistake-filled game

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws to first against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Arizona's approach for the majority of the game was a rough one, offensively. Righty Max Scherzer, who has struggled to open the season, was able to work six efficient innings with just two earned runs.

The D-backs popped out repeatedly against Scherzer. They hit weak ground balls to infielders. It was a weak offensive showing for much of the contest. Scherzer threw just 74 pitches to get through those six innings.

The normally-sharp Geraldo Perdomo had a difficult night, though his box score would not suggest as much. He hit a first-inning RBI single, but twice made outs on the bases — once on a failed steal attempt and once trying to stretch a single into a double.

He also made a fielding mistake, taking his foot off the bag on a double play attempt. Leading 2-1 at the time, the mistake led to a game-tying single, which cost right-hander Zac Gallen the sixth inning.

Lovullo said Perdomo was quick to apologize for his blunder — both to Gallen and his manager.

"We don't make those types of mistakes. ... I saw him directly apologize to his teammate in Zac Gallen. That's who we are. We take accountability, and then we move off of it and try to win a baseball game, and that's what we did today," Lovullo said.

"He's fine," the manager continued. "I patted him on the butt. ... Those little mental mistakes don't bother me with him. I had a quick conversation with him after the game, and he apologized for a couple of things that took place, but zero issues for me."

Lovullo did, however, say he's considering giving Perdomo the day off Sunday.

"There's a good chance that Perdomo will not be in the lineup tomorrow," he said.

D-backs pitching sturdy again

Apr 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37) reacts after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during a game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Gallen's night ended on a sour note, but the right-hander did manage to keep the D-backs in prime position to win a game.

Despite giving up nine hits, including a three-hit first inning that led to an initial 1-0 deficit, Gallen was able to limit the damage to two earned runs over 5.2 innings. He struck out three, but did not walk a batter.

After Gallen departed, a hot bullpen continued its hot streak. Ryan Thompson finished the sixth inning and got two more outs. Juan Morillo threw 1.1 scoreless with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. Kevin Ginkel stranded a two-out single with a scoreless inning in a stress-free, non-save ninth.