D-backs Teammates React to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s Incredible ACL Return

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was activated from the injured list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, just seven and a half months after tearing his ACL on a play in the outfield. He is in the starting lineup batting cleanup and playing left field.

Gurriel answered questions to the media, and you can read all about that in the full Q&A on this website. But for exclusive content, we are providing you with player and coach reactions to Gurriel's miraculous recovery and return.

Player and Coach Reaction to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s Return

Arizona Diamondbacks Geraldo Perdomo (2) high-fives teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) after his 2-run home run against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dave McKay (first base and outfield coach): "It was unbelievable seeing him at Spring Training, doing the things that he was doing. As a matter of fact I had to force him stop doing our drills. He'd come out when we do our drills, and there were certain things that we couldn't have him do. He was insisting, finally I had to get the trainers and say get this guy out of here."

"I'll tell you what," McKay continued, he would ask to do a few, he'd do it flawless, there's no sign of having had surgery."

SS Geraldo Perdomo: "I'm so proud and happy for him. He's been working really hard. He has a really good trainer that put him in that spot to succeed and come back early in the season. For us, it makes us proud. To have Lourdes back as the starting left fielder is going to make us a better team."

RHP Paul Sewald: [Lets out incredulous laugh] "That's just an extreme credit to him, to the whole medical staff, to the rehabilitation group. It's a lot earlier than any of us were thinking."

Sewald signed February 14 and did not report to camp until a few days later. Gurriel had already been in camp. Seeing Gurriel work had Sewald questioning his ability to read the calendar.

"I followed the team and knew what had happened. I showed up late and I was thinking that we probably wouldn't have him until the second half. He was running and jumping when I got here, and I was like, 'Did I miscalculate when he got injured?... I swore that was in September.' So yeah, just amazing."

OF Alek Thomas: "I thought it was really crazy how well he healed up from the injury, seeing the videos [that Gurriel posted to Instagram], seeing how he progressed through recovery. It's pretty sick, pretty cool. I'm really happy for him and glad that he's here. I'm excited to see what he's got."

RHP Kevin Ginkel: "It's pretty insane. I don't think I've ever seen it my life, somebody back this fast from a torn ACL, and being able to play a major league game. Credit to him and the people around him that have gotten him to this point. We need him and want him to be healthy, but it's kind of insane."

"He plays with a lot of energy, I think that's how he's always played. He comes from a baseball family. He's been around the game for so long. He's going to add a lot of energy to our lineup."

3B Nolan Arenado: "It's unbelievable, it's a credit to the hard work he's put in to get back. He's a really great player, we need him. I'm excited to play with him, I haven't been able to play with him yet. really excited for the energy that he brings. I've never heard of anybody coming back this early from and ACL injury."

RHP Brandon Pfaadt: "I think it's great for the whole team. He's one of our better players. Any time you can get one of your best outfielders back on the field it's great. We've certainly missed him ever since his injury last year. But he looked great in Spring Training, he's a great player. Really looking forward to seeing him out there."

C Adrian Del Castillo: "It's crazy to come back that early. It seemed like he was ready to come back before. I'm super excited. He's one of our best teammates and everyone is excited to have him back both in the lineup and as a teammate."

RHP Corbin Burnes: "It's a credit to how hard he's worked every day at Salt River. I'm happy to see him graduate from Salt River. Having his bat back in the lineup will be huge."