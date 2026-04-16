D-backs' Pfaadt Still Sees Himself as Starter Despite Bullpen Move

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt was the unfortunate casualty of a rotation crunch this past week.

As right-handed veteran starter Merrill Kelly made his return from the injured list, Arizona was forced to clear a spot in their starting rotation. With Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson both pitching well, the D-backs opted to send Pfaadt to the bullpen full-time for the first time in his major league career.

But Pfaadt said he still sees himself as a starting pitcher, and believes the Diamondbacks' organization does, too.

"We have a lot of depth in the starting rotation. I still view myself as a starter, and I believe they do too. But for the time being, I'm going to go down to the bullpen and do my best and try to transition the best I can," Pfaadt said via the D-backs.TV broadcast.

Of course, the shift in his MLB role is better than the alternative: being sent down to Triple-A Reno in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Pfaadt certainly does not begrudge the opportunity to contribute as a major-leaguer.

"The opportunity to be up here and help the team win, I'm up for it," he said. "We have four guys throwing the crap out of the ball right now, and one of the most consistent starters in MLB [Merrill Kelly] coming, throwing [Tuesday]."

"Any way to help the team, any opportunity to go in and help the team win, I'm in for it.

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt still considers himself starter

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The transition might end up being a positive thing, both for Arizona and Pfaadt himself. He owns a career 5.16 ERA, and had posted a 5.94 figure in his first three starts out of the D-backs' rotation thus far in 2026.

The 27-year-old has continuously struggled with big, lopsided problem innings in the heart of his starts. His numbers the second and third time through the order have vastly underperformed his first-time-through results.

Compressing him into a long relief role and protecting him from the second and third time through might be the best way to maximize his skillset for the time being.

Pfaadt has shown plenty of talent and potential, and has even delivered some of the most impressive starts in recent D-backs history in his young career. Some eight- and nine-inning performances come to mind.

While Brandon Pfaadt has been moved to the bullpen, it's important to remember he has delivered some of the best starts of anyone for the team since 2024. In fact he has the highest game score, 3 of best 6, and 4 of top 10https://t.co/CKVqNjvVQu pic.twitter.com/43OlyHYzfD — Jack Sommers (@shoewizard59) April 16, 2026

But with a surplus of starters, and an opportunity to more closely control the environment Pfaadt will pitch in, the bullpen transition may end up helping him build enough confidence to crack his way back into the MLB rotation.

And in a pinch, he might be a spot-start weapon if the D-backs need an emergency starter. After all, no team ever quite has enough quality starting pitching depth.