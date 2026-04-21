D-backs Reliever A.J. Puk Gives Encouraging Update on Injury Timeline

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hand reliever A.J. Puk is inching closer to a return from Tommy John surgery.

Puk was present at Chase Field on Tuesday to throw a bullpen session. The left-hander told Diamondbacks On SI that he expects to be ready for a rehab assignment by the end of May.

Puk has not thrown in a game for the D-backs since April 17 of 2025. He underwent elbow surgery in late June — the internal brace procedure, rather than the full Tommy John.

As such, his timeline was slightly shortened compared to the likes of fellow Tommy John recipients Corbin Burnes and Justin Martinez.

"Progressing well, recovering well right now. I'm excited where my body and arm's at, and I'm looking forward to just continuing," he said.

Puk said he has about 10 bullpens still remaining on his schedule. From there, he will begin facing live hitters.

Diamondbacks' A.J. Puk progressing through rehab

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks A.J. Puk (33) pitcher poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Puk said he is still not quite up to 100% effort in his bullpens, but intends ramp up the intensity soon.

"Right now, in the early stages, the effort isn't fully up there. It's still kind of restricted. ... I'm kind of in that range where my body's starting to get used to where it's at," he said.

"Going forward, I definitely want to start pushing a little bit more. Just kind of get the velo increasing off the mound. Just start stressing it more to get ready for games."

Puk said it's a "fine line" between pushing himself in his progression and staying cautious to avoid any potential physical setbacks

"You don't want to go too hard too soon. That can set you back, and now you're missing more time than you should. You also don't want to baby it to where, once it is time to go, something messes up," he said.

"It's one of those where you just listen to your body, and your body tells you what you need to do."

The big southpaw said he prefers to come to Chase Field to throw his bullpens later in the day and spend time with his D-backs teammates.

"I just want to be around the guys," he said. "When they're in town, I'll try to for sure swing by."

Puk's return should, in theory, provide a boost to the D-backs' bullpen — a bullpen that, surprisingly enough, has had an unexpected level of success in the early days of the 2026 season. A team that is playing winning baseball makes a return to action that much more desirable for the rehabbing reliever.

"It's awesome. It's exciting to see where they're at. Come back, join a team that's playing well," he said.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back, facing hitters, hitting those progressions, and coming back and rejoining the team."