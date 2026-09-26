D-backs Rotation Plans Uncertain Due to Corbin Burnes Injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks have battled adversity all year long, and will have to overcome more if they are to find a way to reach the Postseason.

Corbin Burnes Suffers Another Injury

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws during the first inning during the game against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The D-backs received bad injury news earlier today regarding Saturday's scheduled starter Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young winner struggled with velocity loss in his last start, and was having issues in his most recent bullpen.

According to manager Torey Lovullo, Burnes had a conversation with the medical team following his bullpen session, saying something felt "off" and wasn't right in his delivery. They decided to send him back to get an MRI, which revealed shoulder inflammation.

Burnes will be getting a second opinion on his shoulder and imaging, which is never a good sign. This not only spells the end of his season, but might have repercussions leading into next year and beyond.

Diamondbacks Face Rotation Challenge at the Most Difficult Time

The Diamondbacks are fighting for their playoff lives as they begin a three-game series in San Diego. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies by two games with three to play as of this writing.

The Padres have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Each game is a must-win for Arizona, and they'll have to piece it together as best they can on Saturday.

"We have a couple of plans in place. Plan A is to get through tonight's game and do everything we can to win tonight's game," Lovullo said.

"It's all hands on deck," Lovullo continued. "And then the tomorrow thing is a conversation we'll have after this game, depending on who's available, who hasn't been used, who has been used. Do we need a bulk guy? Do we go full throttle with nine different relievers? So we'll figure that out."

Longer options out of the pen include Ryne Nelson, Zac Gallen, and recently called-up Jose Cabrera. But there is another pitcher who has entered the mix as well if the team needs length.

Eduardo Rodriguez Steps Up

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo had already discussed with Eduardo Rodriguez prior to his last start Thursday in Colorado there was a possibility he may be needed to pitch Sunday.

Upon hearing of the Burnes news, Rodriguez walked up to Lovullo Friday afternoon and said, "I'll be in the bullpen tonight if you need me."

"It's not surprising," Lovullo said, "It's typical E-Rod."

While Lovullo said he certainly wouldn't be using Rodriguez on Friday night, he said he would be available for Saturday and Sunday if needed.

"He's going to be standing down in the bullpen over the next couple of days, and that's a true teammate," said Lovullo