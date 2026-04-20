What D-backs' Series Win Over Blue Jays Told Us — And What It Didn't
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The Arizona Diamondbacks have won their fourth straight series, taking two out of three gamess against the Toronto Blue Jays.
It was an overall sturdy effort by the Diamondbacks, despite an extremely ugly ending in the finale. Here's what we learned from Arizona's latest conquest, and the questions that now arise as a result:
What we learned from D-backs' series win over Blue Jays
1: The Diamondbacks made the right rotation choice
Yes, it's still quite early. But the returns thus far on the decision to keep Michael Soroka in the rotation and send Brandon Pfaadt to the bullpen have been quite positive.
In game two, Soroka threw seven innings of two-run baseball — his deepest outing since 2019. He lowered his ERA to 2.78, and has won all four of his starts as a Diamondback. The way it looks, Soroka is practically a new pitcher.
Pfaadt, meanwhile, threw 6.1 innings of one-run relief in Sunday's blowout loss. He was sharp and efficient, and allowed Arizona to preserve its bullpen without suffering his trademark blowup inning.
It looks like the D-backs (and this writer) were correct in this assessment — for now, of course.
2: Diamondbacks' bullpen success continues
Every series, there tends to linger a question — a question of whether or not Arizona's bullpen success is destined to all come crashing down in the next series. That was definitively not the case against the Blue Jays.
In game one, the D-backs had the fast track to a save opportunity. Jonathan Loaisiga gave up one run in the eighth inning after Soroka exited, but he kept the game stable. Paul Sewald then recorded his seventh save in 10 pitches, which is tied for the major league lead with Padres closer Mason Miller.
In game two, the D-backs got 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, with Kevin Ginkel closing a four-run lead without troubles. Bullpens are volatile, but Arizona continues to show signs that this success might be sustainable — until it isn't.
Questions lingering after D-backs' series win over Toronto
1: Is something up with Geraldo Perdomo?
Geraldo Perdomo has been one of the savviest, most mature players on the D-backs in recent years. But he's had some struggles on both sides of the ball this season.
That came to a head in game two, as he made outs on the bases twice and made a costly defensive mistake that led to a run scoring.
Manager Torey Lovullo gave Perdomo the day off in the series finale as a result. The manager maintained his confidence in the shortstop, but it is a bit uncharacteristic to see Perdomo make mistakes of this nature.
2: Corbin Carroll's health
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll, after crushing a game-winning grand slam in game two, was removed from game three with low back tightness.
Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll was fine, and that he would be in the lineup for Tuesday's game. This back issue was something Carroll had felt prior to Sunday, however.
"He's definitely got some low back issues that have been taking place," Lovullo said. "I told you guys that there were some things that were happening around his body, but he's just tightly wound. I just think it's a day-to-day thing that he's going to continue to monitor."
The big question is less about whether or not Carroll will play Tuesday, but just how much an apparently recurring issue may affect his power stroke. He was able to send one out in game two, but it's certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming games.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz