What D-backs' Series Win Over Blue Jays Told Us — And What It Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won their fourth straight series, taking two out of three gamess against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was an overall sturdy effort by the Diamondbacks, despite an extremely ugly ending in the finale. Here's what we learned from Arizona's latest conquest, and the questions that now arise as a result:

What we learned from D-backs' series win over Blue Jays

1: The Diamondbacks made the right rotation choice

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Yes, it's still quite early. But the returns thus far on the decision to keep Michael Soroka in the rotation and send Brandon Pfaadt to the bullpen have been quite positive.

In game two, Soroka threw seven innings of two-run baseball — his deepest outing since 2019. He lowered his ERA to 2.78, and has won all four of his starts as a Diamondback. The way it looks, Soroka is practically a new pitcher.

Pfaadt, meanwhile, threw 6.1 innings of one-run relief in Sunday's blowout loss. He was sharp and efficient, and allowed Arizona to preserve its bullpen without suffering his trademark blowup inning.

It looks like the D-backs (and this writer) were correct in this assessment — for now, of course.

2: Diamondbacks' bullpen success continues

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Every series, there tends to linger a question — a question of whether or not Arizona's bullpen success is destined to all come crashing down in the next series. That was definitively not the case against the Blue Jays.

In game one, the D-backs had the fast track to a save opportunity. Jonathan Loaisiga gave up one run in the eighth inning after Soroka exited, but he kept the game stable. Paul Sewald then recorded his seventh save in 10 pitches, which is tied for the major league lead with Padres closer Mason Miller.

In game two, the D-backs got 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, with Kevin Ginkel closing a four-run lead without troubles. Bullpens are volatile, but Arizona continues to show signs that this success might be sustainable — until it isn't.

Questions lingering after D-backs' series win over Toronto

1: Is something up with Geraldo Perdomo?

Apr 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo throws out Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Geraldo Perdomo has been one of the savviest, most mature players on the D-backs in recent years. But he's had some struggles on both sides of the ball this season.

That came to a head in game two, as he made outs on the bases twice and made a costly defensive mistake that led to a run scoring.

Manager Torey Lovullo gave Perdomo the day off in the series finale as a result. The manager maintained his confidence in the shortstop, but it is a bit uncharacteristic to see Perdomo make mistakes of this nature.

2: Corbin Carroll's health

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (left) talks with a team trainer in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Star outfielder Corbin Carroll, after crushing a game-winning grand slam in game two, was removed from game three with low back tightness.

Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll was fine, and that he would be in the lineup for Tuesday's game. This back issue was something Carroll had felt prior to Sunday, however.

"He's definitely got some low back issues that have been taking place," Lovullo said. "I told you guys that there were some things that were happening around his body, but he's just tightly wound. I just think it's a day-to-day thing that he's going to continue to monitor."

The big question is less about whether or not Carroll will play Tuesday, but just how much an apparently recurring issue may affect his power stroke. He was able to send one out in game two, but it's certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming games.