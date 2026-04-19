D-backs Avoid Disaster With Latest Corbin Carroll Injury Update

Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll was removed in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon's 10-4 blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays due to low back tightness. But it would appear, for the time being, that he has not suffered a significant injury.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters following the game that Carroll was "fine," and that he expected the star outfielder to start in right field against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

"I went over to Corbin, and he was fine," Lovullo said. "He felt like he was in a good spot. I just said, look, I'm going to start to layer in guys to get him off the field.

"I did it with [Nolan] Arenado. I was trying to do it with [Ketel] Marte. I ended up doing it with [Lourdes] Gurriel. [Carroll] was just the first in the line of guys, so he's fine."

When asked point blank if Carroll would be in Arizona's lineup for their next game, Lovullo was adamant: "He's already in the lineup, yeah. He's starting in right field on Tuesday."

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll avoids major injury

Apr 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovullo did, however, note that Carroll has been dealing with some low back tightness. From the sound of it, whatever issue it is had been occurring prior to Sunday's game.

"He's definitely got some low back issues that have been taking place," Lovullo said. "I told you guys that there were some things that were happening around his body, but he's just tightly-wound. I just think it's a day-to-day thing that he's going to continue to monitor."

Carroll went 0-for-2 in Sunday's game, appearing to grimace after striking out on a foul tip in the bottom of the third inning. He was seen stretching and speaking with a Diamondbacks trainer in the dugout.

The 25-year-old outfielder did remain in the game to play defense initially, before he was replaced by Jorge Barrosa, who hit a two-run homer in relief of Carroll in the eighth inning.

As it stands, it would appear Arizona has avoided disaster. Carroll has been hot to begin the 2026 season, slashing .300/.390/.600 with six doubles, three triples and three homers — including a game-winning grand slam in Saturday night's win over the Blue Jays.

It certainly will be a situation to monitor, however, especially if this is an issue that may have been nagging — or may continue to nag. Lovullo and the D-backs do not appear concerned about his long-term availability, but that may change prior to Tuesday's game.